Luis Suárez FINISHES the @intermiamicf Buildup!
May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2025
- Sporting KC Wins, 3-1, in Houston - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Dallas Draws, 0-0, Against First-Place Philadelphia Union - FC Dallas
- Revolution Conclude Road Trip with 3-0 Win at CF Montreal - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 3-1, to Sporting Kansas City - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Defeats Orlando City SC, 3-1, at Inter&Co Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
- CF Montréal blanked, 3-0, by New England Revolution - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Win 2-1 Against FC Cincinnati on the Road - D.C. United
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at New York Red Bulls - Atlanta United FC
- FC Cincinnati Edged by D.C. United - FC Cincinnati
- Messi Brilliance, Firing Attack Lead Inter Miami CF to 5-1 Home Win Over Columbus Crew - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Shelled by Inter Miami CF - Columbus Crew SC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Claims First-Ever Victory in Toronto - Charlotte FC
- CLTFC earns win in Toronto behind Biel and Agyemang goals - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC (0) - Charlotte FC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Nashville SC Matches Team Record Unbeaten Streak of 10 with 2-2 Draw against New York City FC - Nashville SC
- New York City FC Rallies for Road Tie at Nashville SC - New York City FC
- Revolution II Goalkeeper J.D. Gunn Available against CF Montreal on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- San Jose equalize in 83rd minute with Josef Martínez goal but edged by St. Louis penalty kick in stoppage time - San Jose Earthquakes
- CF Montréal Academy U16 Team Qualifies for the MLS Next Playoffs - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Sunday Afternoon at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell to Homegrown Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Put Eight-Game Unbeaten Streak on Line vs. St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park this Morning at 11:30 a.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Messi Brilliance, Firing Attack Lead Inter Miami CF to 5-1 Home Win Over Columbus Crew
- Inter Miami CF Takes on Columbus Crew at Home this Saturday
- Where Dreams Came True: The Inaugural Dreams Cup
- Lionel Messi Named MLS Player of the Matchday
- Messi and Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday