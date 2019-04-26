Lobaton Homers But Rainiers Drop Second-Straight to Sacramento

Tacoma, WA - Catcher Jose Lobaton tagged his fourth home run to get the Rainiers on the board in the sixth inning on Thursday, but Tacoma was defeated by the Sacramento River Cats at Cheney Stadium, 8-2.

With the Rainiers (7-14) trailing, 6-0, in the bottom of the sixth, Lobaton took a 2-1 pitch from Sacramento (11-9) switch-pitcher and former Tacoma hurler Pat Venditte over the left field fence for a two-run blast, also scoring left fielder Shed Long.

Tacoma got 2-for-4 efforts from designated hitter and former River Cat Orlando Calixte along with second baseman Tim Lopes, who hit his first triple of the season against starting pitcher Enderson Franco (1-0).

Left-hander Tommy Milone (1-2) suffered his second consecutive loss after going 5 2/3 innings and surrendering six runs (five earned) off nine hits and a walk. Milone fanned five Sacramento hitters but surrendered a pair of big flies.

Right-hander Tayler Scott was charged with two runs in 1 1/3 frames, finishing the sixth and pitching the entire seventh before righty David McKay took over in the eighth. McKay dealt the last two inning perfectly with three strikeouts.

Tacoma right-hander Tyler Cloyd will make his first appearance of the season in Friday night's game three between the Rainiers and Sacramento. Cloyd went 1-1 with a 5.67 ERA in 19 outings (14 starts) with Tacoma in 2017 but split last year with the Miami Marlins and Triple-A New Orleans. Mike Curto will have the call on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

Fans can get a reserved seat ticket to R Bar and their first drink will be included all for $15 as part of Fast Track Friday, presented by Reyka Vodka. Cheney Stadium-goers can also stick around postgame for Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Little Caesars.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.

