Aces' Bats Explode During Historic Night

April 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, Nevada - If three is a party, what is six? Aces' infielder Kevin Cron and outfielder Tim Locastro combined to hit six roundtrippers, three each, Thursday night in a 15-5 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies. It is the first time in Aces history two teammates have hit three home runs in the same game for Reno. The runs came early and often for the Aces. Both Cron and Locastro hit solo shots in the first inning and the club never looked back. They proceeded to both circle the bases the very next inning with their second home runs of the night. Fast forward to the bottom of the fourth when Cron hit big fly number three, a towering 3-run bomb to left. How do you one-up your teammate? By hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth and that's exactly what Locastro did for his third tank of the night. Cron would ultimately have the last laugh however adding a sacrifice fly later that inning to give him seven RBI in the game compared to Locastro's six. The duo combined for 25 total bases on the night.

Taylor Widener picked up his first Triple-A win tonight going five innings allowing three runs, six hits with a strikeout. The Aces will be back out at Greater Nevada Field tomorrow night on Fireworks Friday with Justin Donatella on the hill looking for his second win of 2019.

Top Performers - Reno

Kevin Cron (3-for-4, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 3 R)

Tim Locastro (4-for-5, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 4 R)

Taylor Widener (5.0 IP, W, 6 H, 3 ER, K)

Top Performers - Fresno

Brandon Snyder (3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI)

Yadiel Hernandez (2-for-5)

Jake Noll (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday April 26 Fresno Grizzlies RHP Justin Donatella vs. RHP Austin Voth 6:35 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Aces for THREE: Kevin Cron and Tim Locastro became the first duo in Aces history to each record a three-home run game on the same night. Prior to tonight's contest against the Fresno Grizzlies, a three-homer performance had only been accomplished three times: Cole Gillespie (6/29/12), Chris Owings (7/9/13), and Kevin Cron (6/27/18). According to Elias Sports Bureau, there has been one Major League Baseball game in which teammates hit three homers in a game: Milwaukee on September 25, 2001 at Arizona (Jeromy Burnitz and Richie Sexson).

Game of Crons: With three home runs tonight, Kevin Cron now sits in second place in the Pacific Coast League with 10 home runs. Yordan Alvarez is the PCL leader with 10 for Round Rock. Last season, Kevin Cron had zero home runs on April 25, playing his first game in a Reno uniform on May 4, 2018. The All-PCL selection finished the 2018 campaign with 22 homers and 97 RBI.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2019

