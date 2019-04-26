Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (5-15) at Iowa Cubs (13-7)

Game #21: Nashville Sounds (5-15) vs. Iowa Cubs (13-7)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ariel Jurado (3-0, 3.57) vs. RHP Duncan Robinson (1-1, 4.57)

First Pitch: 7:08 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Against Duncan Robinson: Iowa starter Duncan Robinson pitched against Nashville on Opening Day on April 4 and earned no decision in Iowa's 5-4 win. He went 4.2 innings and allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters. The following Sounds have plate appearances against the right-hander: Calhoun - 1-for-2, 2B, BB; Davidson - 1-3, K; Fontana - 1-for-2, 2B, K; Granite - 0-for-3; Tocci - 1-for-2, RBI; Trevino - 0-for-2; White - 0-for-2, K.

Back-to-Back: With Matt Davidson's solo home run in the second inning Thursday night, he homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season. It's the second time this season he hit a home run in back-to-back games. He had a three-game home run streak from April 14 to 16. Since his first home run of the season on April 12, he ranks among Pacific Coast League leaders in home runs (T5th, 6) and slugging percentage (9th, .744).

Going Streaking: Sounds SS/CF Eli White has set his season-high hitting streak at seven games after going 1-for-4 with a triple Thursday night. During his current 7-game streak, he's hitting .346 (9-for-26) with 2 runs, 2 doubles and 2 triples. His extra-base hits have come in four of his last five games. White also had a 5-game hitting streak from April 4 - 8, all games against the Iowa Cubs. He has also hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games.

Especial Espinal: Yoel Espinal made his Nashville debut Friday night and struckout the first three batters he saw. He finished the game for the Sounds, tossing two scoreless innings and allowed no hits and two walks. Espinal was called up from Double-A Frisco on April 23 to replace right-handed pitcher Taylor Guerreri who was placed on the injured list.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2019

