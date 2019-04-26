Not Nice: 6 of 9 home runs on Thursday belonged to Reno in Grizz defeat

April 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Reno, Nevada - The homestanding Reno Aces (6-14) out-slugged the Fresno Grizzlies (11-9) on Thursday night in Northern Nevada by a 15-5 final, in a contest that featured nine home runs- by only four players. Grizzlies first baseman Brandon Snyder collected his second two-homer game of the season - and since Sunday - with a pair of solo shots. But that was no match for the Reno duo of Kevin Cron (7 RBI) and Tim Locastro (6 RBI), who each launched three homers. Locastro's third was a grand slam in the fifth inning.

Fresno's Jake Noll, optioned by Washington earlier in the day following his second stint in the big leagues this season, lifted his second career Triple-A homer in the fourth, a two-run shot. Snyder now has eight home runs on the season. With a 3-for-4 night (three runs), Snyder is enjoying the Grizzlies' longest current hit streak, a five-game span in which he is 11-for-20 (.550) with five homers, two doubles, 11 RBI and eight runs scored.

In all, the top three in Reno's order (Cron, Locastro & Juniel Querecuto) went a combined 10-for-14 with six homers, 13 RBI, Querecuto's triple and 10 of the 15 runs scored. Fresno dropped to 5-2 against Reno this season, snapping a four-game win streak against the Aces. Overall, the Grizzlies have alternated wins and losses in their last eight games and have yet to win consecutive road games in 2019 (3-5).

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 1B Brandon Snyder (3-4, 2 HR, 3 R)

- 2B Jake Noll (1-4, HR, 2 RBI)

- RHP Austin Adams (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K)

Top Performers: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- 3B Kevin Cron (3-4, 3 HR, 7 RBI)

- RF Tim Locastro (4-5, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 4 R)

- SS Juniel Querecuto (3-5, 3B, 3 R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday April 26 Reno Aces (Road) RHP Austin Voth (Fresno) vs. RHP Taylor Clarke (Reno) 6:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.