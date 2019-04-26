Sounds Return Home for Eight-Game Homestand Monday Night

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Tennessee Park on Monday, April 29 to begin an eight-game homestand. The Sounds welcome the Omaha Storm Chasers for a four-game set from April 29-May 2 and the Memphis Redbirds from May 3-6.

Below is a preview for the eight-game homestand:

Monday, April 29 vs. Omaha - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Peanut Free Night presented by the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center. Items not sold at First Tennessee Park for this game include peanuts, cracker jacks, candy with peanuts, etc.

Kroger Plus Monday - Score a "Family 4-Pack" that includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain sodas for $44 when fans show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office. Offer is subject to availability.

Tuesday, April 30 vs. Omaha - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Fans can bring their four-legged friend to First Tennessee Park every Tuesday in 2019. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Agape Animal Rescue. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on 5th Avenue. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, May 1 vs. Omaha - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

All fans win on Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi at First Tennessee Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates are guaranteed a free prize. Additionally, all fans are welcome to run the bases after the game if the Sounds win.

Thursday, May 2 vs. Omaha - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, May 3 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

Copa de la Diversión Weekend - A Cinco de Mayo celebration as the Sounds transform into Vihuelas de Nashville as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión series. The team will sport custom Vihuelas de Nashville uniforms all weekend. More information can be found at www.vihuelasdenashville.com.

Nashville Sounds Foundation Silent Auction located on the concourse behind home plate.

Saturday, May 4 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Copa de la Diversión Weekend - A Cinco de Mayo celebration as the Sounds transform into Vihuelas de Nashville as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión series. As part of the event, fans can purchase the Vihuelas Bundle which includes a ticket in the Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place, all-you-can-eat taco bar from 5:30-7:00, unlimited draft beer until the seventh inning and an Ole Smoky moonshine margarita served in a souvenir mason jar. More information can be found at www.vihuelasdenashville.com.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.

Sunday, May 5 vs. Memphis - 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented by DEX Imaging to the first 2,000 fans.

Copa de la Diversión Weekend - A Cinco de Mayo celebration as the Sounds transform into Vihuelas de Nashville as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión series. As part of the event, fans can purchase the Vihuelas Bundle which includes a ticket in the Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place, all-you-can-eat taco bar from 1:00-2:30, unlimited draft beer until the seventh inning and an Ole Smoky moonshine margarita served in a souvenir mason jar. More information can be found at www.vihuelasdenashville.com.

Youth Sports Day - Players and families of Middle Tennessee youth sports leagues are eligible for a $2 discount on tickets and can participate in a pregame parade on the field. Fans must contact the Nashville Sounds sales team to receive a discount code.

Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 1:00 to 1:15 p.m.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases (12 & under) presented by First Tennessee.

Monday, May 6 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Kroger Plus Monday - Score a "Family 4-Pack" that includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain sodas for $44 when fans show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office. Offer is subject to availability.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games - subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).

