Bees Walkoff against Isotopes

Wilfredo Tovar delivered a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Bees an 8-7 victory walk-off over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday night.

The Bees and Isotopes were deadlocked at 6 entering the ninth inning before the Isotopes took the lead with a bases loaded walk. The Bees quickly loaded the bases and after a double play, Tovar hit a sharp single right back up the middle to score Cesar Puello and Jarrett Parker to give the Bees their first walk-off win of the season. Tovar finished the game 2-for-4 and with his two RBIs today he has no brought in 11 runs in his last eight games played.

Taylor Cole (1-0) picked up his first win of the season for Salt Lake, inducing a double play ball to get out of the bases loaded jam in the top of the ninth inning. Salt Lake batters combined for nine hits and 13 walks on the game, with all nine members of the starting lineup reaching base safely at least once. Former BYU and Bingham High School star Brennon Lund lead off the game with a home run, his first professional home run in Salt Lake City. Dustin Garneau also clubbed a home run for the Bees, a two-run shot in the eighth inning that tied the game up at 6.

The Bees have seven games remaining in the current homestand with four more coming against Albuquerque, followed by four against the Tacoma Rainiers. Tickets and more information is available at www.slbees.com.

