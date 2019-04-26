OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 26, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (7-13) vs. San Antonio Missions (12-8)

Game #21 of 140/Road #9 of 70 (3-5)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Brock Stewart (0-0, 1.59) vs. SA-RHP Zack Brown (0-2, 4.37)

Friday, April 26, 2019 | Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium | San Antonio, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers and San Antonio Missions continue their five-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. The Dodgers dropped both games of a series-opening doubleheader Thursday and have lost seven of their last eight games.

Yesterday's Games: San Antonio swept a doubleheader against the Dodgers Thursday night. The Dodgers took an early 3-0 lead in Game 1, but the Missions scored eight runs between the sixth and seventh innings to come back and win, 8-3. Trailing by two runs heading to bottom of the sixth in a seven-inning game, San Antonio rallied for seven runs on six hits, with five hits going for extra bases, including a solo homer by Cory Spangenberg and a pinch-hit, two-run homer by Jake Hager. OKC scored first in the game with Drew Jackson's three-run homer in the second inning. Nate Orf put San Antonio on the board in the fifth when he stroked a solo home run off the batter's eye to cut OKC's lead to 3-1. Dodgers starting pitcher Dennis Santana cruised until giving up the home run to Orf and left the game after Spangenberg's homer with one out in the sixth. Santana allowed two runs and five hits over 5.1 innings, with no walks and six strikeouts. Josh Fields (1-0) worked around a leadoff double in the sixth and ended up with the win for San Antonio. Dodgers reliever Josh Sborz (0-1) was charged with six of the seven runs San Antonio scored in the sixth and took the loss...In the nightcap, three Missions pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout to capture a 3-0 win. Hager connected on his second home run in as many at-bats with a line drive solo shot in the bottom of the second. San Antonio added two runs in the fourth inning as a result of two errors by the Dodgers, loading the bases with one out before David Freitas hit a two-run single. Missions starting pitcher Burch Smith kept the Dodgers scoreless over 5.1 innings and pooled with relievers Donnie Hart and Taylor Williams on San Antonio's third shutout in the last four games. Dodgers starting pitcher Ben Holmes (0-2) set a new career high with 10 strikeouts in four innings of work, but took the loss for OKC.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Brock Stewart (0-0) makes his fourth start of the season tonight...Stewart last started April 21 against Iowa at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits, with two walks and three strikeouts. He left with a 1-0 lead before Iowa rallied for five runs in the sixth inning...Through his first three starts with OKC this season, Stewart has allowed two earned runs over 11.1 innings and has held his opponents 2-for-20 with runners on base and 1-for-12 with RISP...Earlier this season, Stewart made his first career Major League Opening Day roster and appeared in three games for the LA Dodgers before being optioned to OKC April 7. Over a combined 4.0 innings of relief against Arizona and Colorado, he allowed eight runs and nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts...Last season with OKC, Stewart tied with Daniel Corcino for the most starts (19) and ranked third on the team in strikeouts (80) and innings pitched (96.1), while posting a 2.99 ERA and 3-3 record...Stewart was selected by the Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft from Illinois State University and was named the Dodgers' 2016 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year...Tonight is Stewart's first start this season against San Antonio. When the franchise was located in Colorado Springs, Stewart made four career starts against the Sky Sox and was 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA.

Against the Missions: 2019: 2-5 2018: N/A All-time: 2-5 At SA: 0-2

The Missions and Dodgers meet for their second series of the month and for the first time ever at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium...The Missions won the season-opening series against the Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 3-2. San Antonio outscored the Dodgers, 22-17, in the series...Daniel Castro had six hits in the series, while Matt Beaty and Will Smith each had five hits apiece along with three RBI. Jake Peter hit two home runs...Tyrone Taylor had a huge series for the Missions, going 7-for-17 with six extra-base hits (two homers) and seven RBI...San Antonio joined the league for 2019 as the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate following the relocation of the Colorado Springs franchise. The Missions previously played in the Double-A Texas League most recently from 1968-2018...The Dodgers went 9-7 against Colorado Springs in 2018, closing out the regular season with four straight victories in elimination games to pass the Sky Sox and win the American Northern Division title.

On the Wrong Side of History: The Dodgers have lost seven of the last eight games and are now six games below .500 for the first time since the end of the 2011 season when the RedHawks finished with a 68-75 record. At 7-13, this is OKC's worst start through 20 games since joining the PCL in 1998. (The team went 8-12 in 2002, 2006 and 2011.)...Between the 2012-18 seasons, there were only four instances the team was as much as three games below .500 at any point of a season...Last year, the team didn't lose its 13th game until Game 38 (May 18).

On Strike: Dodgers pitcher Ben Holmes set a new career high with 10 strikeouts in just four innings of work in Game 2 last night and now paces the Dodgers with 24 total K's through 17.0 innings this season - tied for the sixth-most in the PCL...The Dodgers racked up 19 total strikeouts over 12.0 innings Thursday and now lead the PCL American Conference with 194 strikeouts over 165.0 innings. Tacoma leads the league with 204 strikeouts total, but has pitched 19.0 more innings than Oklahoma City...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively. However, Fresno bested both of those totals last season with 1,330 K's.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers were held to a total of six hits across yesterday's doubleheader, going a combined 6-for-47 and 1-for-15 with runners on base. The Missions did not allow a run over the last 12 innings of the doubleheader and kept the Dodgers scoreless in 13 of their 14 trips to the plate...OKC's Game 2 defeat marked the team's second shutout loss of the season and was the fifth time this season the Dodgers were held to one or no runs in a game...The Dodgers have scored a total of 81 runs through their first 20 games to rank 15th in the 16-team PCL. Their 15 homers rank last in the league, with 14 of the other 15 teams hitting at least 21 homers so far.

Sophomore Surge: Will Smith went 0-for-2 in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader, but drew a walk to move into the team lead with Jake Peter with 11 total walks this season...He paces the Dodgers with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored through 15 games, while his seven extra-base knocks are tied with Matt Beaty and Kyle Garlick for the team lead...Smith struggled at the Triple-A level at the end of the 2018 season, going just 12-for-87 (.138) over 25 games. He totaled only five extra-base hits and had seven walks against 37 strikeouts. He is currently slashing .288/.415/.558 after putting up a .138/.206/.218 slash line in 2018 with OKC.

Tough Sledding: In Game 2 Thursday night, Oklahoma City snapped a stretch of nine straight games in which they had allowed at least five runs. It was the longest stretch an OKC team has done so since 2012 when the RedHawks allowed at least five runs in 12 straight games July 16-27, 2012...Over the last 10 games, the OKC pitching staff has allowed a total of 75 runs, while opponents have batted .289 (98x339) with 46 extra-base hits, including 20 home runs. During that stretch, the team has a 6.96 ERA (65 ER/84.0 IP) and a 1.71 WHIP (98 H + 46 BB/84.0 IP)...San Antonio's seven-run sixth inning in Game 1 marked the seventh time in the last nine games an opponent has had an inning of four or more runs.

Shagadelic, Baby!: Reliever JT Chargois retired all three batters he faced Monday versus Iowa. During the recently completed homestand, Chargois made three appearances totaling 5.0 scoreless innings while opponents went 2-for-17 with nine strikeouts.

