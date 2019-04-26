Scavuzzo's Blasts Edge Aviators

April 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





Jacob Scavuzzo hit a tiebreaking home run in the top of the ninth inning Thursday in the El Paso Chihuahuas' 9-8 win over the Las Vegas Aviators. It was one of two homers for Scavuzzo, his second consecutive multi-homer game. Scavuzzo has 12 hits this season and eight are home runs.

Luis Urias hit a solo homer in the top of the first, marking the fifth time in as many games El Paso scored in the first inning. The Chihuahuas hit five home runs in the game to tie a season high and a team record.

Michael Gettys went 2-for-5 with five RBIs atop the El Paso batting order Thursday. The Chihuahuas have won six consecutive games and 12 of their last 13.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-aviators/2019/04/25/579635#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579635

Team Records: El Paso (13-7), Las Vegas (15-6)

Next Game: Friday, 8:05 pm at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Cal Quantrill (3-1, 4.87) vs. Las Vegas RHP Daniel Mengden (3-0, 3.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.