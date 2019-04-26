Franco shines on mound as offense remains hot

Tacoma, Wash. - Five and one-third strong innings from right-hander Enderson Franco, as well as another batch of runs from the offense, helped the Sacramento River Cats (11-9) win their fifth game in a row against the Tacoma Rainiers (7-14).

Franco didn't allow a run until switch-pitcher Pat Venditte surrendered a two-run homer to Rainiers catcher Jose Lobaton in the sixth inning, scoring a runner Franco was responsible for. The 26-year old Venezuelan struck out five and allowed five baserunners in his best start of the season for the River Cats.

The offense got things going quickly as catcher Aramis Garcia crushed his fourth home run of the season - a three-run shot to give the River Cats an early cushion. Meanwhile, four of the team's 13 hits came from outfielder Mac Williamson, which allowed him to push his hitting streak to nine games.

Right-hander Yoanys Quiala will make his River Cats debut on Friday night in game three of the series while fellow righty Tyler Cloyd is set to make his first start for Tacoma since 2017. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- The last four-hit game for the River Cats happened on August 30, 2018 when infielder Kelby Tomlinson accomplished the feat. For Williamson, his last four-hit night was in Reno on August 18, 2017.

- Aside from losing to the Las Vegas Aviators six times thus far in 2019, the River Cats are now 11-3 against all other teams in the Pacific Coast League.

