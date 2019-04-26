'Cakes Beat Round Rock

April 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release





ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Monte Harrison drilled a home run on first pitch of the game and the New Orleans Baby Cakes held on to defeat Round Rock 5-2 in front of 11,047 fans at Dell Diamond

The 'Cakes added runs in the fourth and fifth inning to extend the lead to 3-0. In the eighth inning New Orleans loaded the bases and Peter O'Brien drew a walk for his second run batted in of the game. Matt Snyder brought home a run on a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 5-0.

The Express rallied in the eighth scoring a run and added another run in the ninth inning but R.J. Alvarez earned his third save of the season closing the game. Kyle Keller pitched three innings of relief to earn the win.

Austin Dean led the 'Cakes with three hits in the game. Monte Harrison has three home runs in his last six games for New Orleans.

New Orleans (12-9) is tied with Round Rock for second place a game back of San Antonio.

GAME NOTES- The 'Cakes had three outfield assists in the game.

UPCOMING - The 'Cakes and Express meet Saturday at 7:05pm. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com

NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Monday to play Memphis Redbirds.

New Orleans 5

Round Rock 2

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.