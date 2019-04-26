'Cakes Beat Round Rock
April 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Monte Harrison drilled a home run on first pitch of the game and the New Orleans Baby Cakes held on to defeat Round Rock 5-2 in front of 11,047 fans at Dell Diamond
The 'Cakes added runs in the fourth and fifth inning to extend the lead to 3-0. In the eighth inning New Orleans loaded the bases and Peter O'Brien drew a walk for his second run batted in of the game. Matt Snyder brought home a run on a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 5-0.
The Express rallied in the eighth scoring a run and added another run in the ninth inning but R.J. Alvarez earned his third save of the season closing the game. Kyle Keller pitched three innings of relief to earn the win.
Austin Dean led the 'Cakes with three hits in the game. Monte Harrison has three home runs in his last six games for New Orleans.
New Orleans (12-9) is tied with Round Rock for second place a game back of San Antonio.
GAME NOTES- The 'Cakes had three outfield assists in the game.
UPCOMING - The 'Cakes and Express meet Saturday at 7:05pm. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com
NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Monday to play Memphis Redbirds.
New Orleans 5
Round Rock 2
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2019
- Dodgers Held Up by Hiura - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Express Bested by Baby Cakes in 5-3 Decision - Round Rock Express
- 'Cakes Beat Round Rock - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Hiura Powers Missions to Fifth Straight Win - San Antonio Missions
- Memphis' Late-Inning Magic Continues in 7-3 Victory - Memphis Redbirds
- Calhoun Powers Sounds Past I-Cubs - Nashville Sounds
- I-Cubs Keep It Close, Fall 2-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Tonight's Salt Lake Bees Game Postponed - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes, Bees Postponed Friday - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes vs. Fresno - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (5-15) at Iowa Cubs (13-7) - Nashville Sounds
- Chasers Nab Two Pinnacle Awards, Including "Best of Show" Honors - Omaha Storm Chasers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 26, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (11-9) at Omaha Storm Chasers (9-11) - Memphis Redbirds
- Chihuahuas Blast 5 HRs, Outslug Aviators 9-8 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Sounds Return Home for Eight-Game Homestand Monday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Playing the Game with Focus - San Antonio Missions
- Scavuzzo's Blasts Edge Aviators - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Lobaton Homers But Rainiers Drop Second-Straight to Sacramento - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bees Walkoff against Isotopes - Salt Lake Bees
- Aces' Bats Explode During Historic Night - Reno Aces
- Franco shines on mound as offense remains hot - Sacramento River Cats
- Not Nice: 6 of 9 home runs on Thursday belonged to Reno in Grizz defeat - Fresno Grizzlies
- Isotopes Walk 13 as Bees Walk off in Ninth - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Dodgers Dusted by Missions in Doubleheader - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Flying Chanclas Sweep Double Dip over Oklahoma City - San Antonio Missions
- 'Birds Beat Chasers 6-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.