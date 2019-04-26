Dodgers Held Up by Hiura

San Antonio, Texas - San Antonio Missions second baseman Keston Hiura hit two home runs, driving in three runs to lead the Missions past the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 4-3, Friday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Hiura went 3-for-3 with a walk and double in addition to his two homers. He broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer in the fifth inning and then added to the lead with a line drive that barely eclipsed the left field fence in the seventh inning to make it 4-1.

The Dodgers protested the second home run, arguing the ball hit off the top of the wall. The call stood and eventually OKC manager Travis Barbary was ejected from the contest.

Down by three runs in the eighth inning, the Dodgers started off the frame with three straight hits, including a two-run double by Edwin Ríos to cut San Antonio's lead to 4-3.

With Ríos representing the tying run at second base and none out, the Missions brought in reliever Jay Jackson, who struck out the first two batters he faced. Paulo Orlando stepped up next and sent a line drive toward left field, but Missions shortstop Mauricio Dubon made a diving catch to end the inning.

Still trailing by one run in the ninth inning, the Dodgers again put the tying run in scoring position with none out after a single by Errol Robinson and walk by Josh Thole, but Jackson found his way out of trouble and kept the Dodgers from scoring. Daniel Castro tried to advance the runners with a sacrifice bunt, but Jackson fielded the ball and threw to third base to get the force out. After Matt Beaty flied out, Jackson struck out Will Smith to end the game.

The Dodgers totaled six at-bats with the tying run in scoring position over the final two innings, but could not bring it in. For the night the Dodgers went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

The Missions (13-8) have won each of the first three games of the series and extended their current win streak to five games while sending the Dodgers (7-14) to their eight loss in the last nine games.

San Antonio took the lead in the second inning and never trailed. Jacob Nottingham put the Missions in front 1-0 with a two-out RBI single by Jacob Nottingham.

The Dodgers evened the score in the second inning. Smith led off with a walk and then advanced to third base on a Kyle Garlick single with one out. Cameron Perkins came up next and hit into a force out at second base, allowing Smith to score the tying run.

The run ended a streak of 15 consecutive scoreless innings by the San Antonio pitching staff going back to Thursday's doubleheader.

With two outs in the top of the fifth inning, three straight Dodgers reached base to load the bases. However, Zack Brown struck out Ríos to end the threat and keep the game tied.

The missed opportunity came back to hurt the Dodgers in the bottom of the inning. The Missions had the bases empty with two outs, but Cory Spangenberg walked and Hiura connected on his first homer of the night to put San Antonio ahead at 3-1.

San Antonio scored all of its runs with two outs and went 8-for-14 overall with two outs throughout the game.

Brown (1-2) picked up his first win of the season after holding the Dodgers to one run over five innings. He gave up three hits, with three walks and five strikeouts.

Brock Stewart took his first loss of 2019 after allowing three runs and six hits over 4.2 innings. Stewart (0-1) walked three and notched four strikeouts.

