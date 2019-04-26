Chasers Nab Two Pinnacle Awards, Including "Best of Show" Honors

April 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





PAPILLION - The Omaha Storm Chasers earned two awards at the 2019 American Marketing Association Pinnacle Awards, including the Pinnacle (the highest award/achievement for a category) for "Total Marketing Campaign" in the Large Business Category, in addition to receiving Best of Show honors at the 2019 AMA Pinnacle Awards dinner on Wednesday evening. The Storm Chasers were recognized for their marketing campaign that promoted the organization's 50th season in franchise history during the 2018 season.

"This is a tremendous achievement for our franchise to receive not just the 'Total Marketing Campaign' honor, but also 'Best of Show'," said Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro. "Our organization is humbled to receive these awards after almost two years of planning this campaign."

For their 50th season in franchise history, the Storm Chasers created and executed a marketing campaign for the 2018 season that focused on the past five decades of the organization's history through a variety of traditional and non-tradition outlets.

Among the highlights of the Storm Chasers' 50th season marketing campaign was the installation of the 16 foot tall by 80 foot long 50th Season Mural on the outside wall of the Bill Gorman Administrative Office, the 50th Season Bobblehead Series that featured five bobblehead giveaways of former players, with the five bobbleheads joining together to form the team's "O-Bolt" logo, and fan voting for the 50th Season All-Franchise Team. The 50th Season Bobblehead Series, featured nationally on MLB Network, consisted of five bobblehead giveaways of former Omaha players that when joined together formed the team's "O-Bolt" logo.

The Flashback Friday Jersey Series also featured Storm Chasers players and coaches wearing a different jersey from the organizations past 49 seasons over the course of five Friday home games in 2018, including the 1969 and 1985 Omaha Royals, 1999 Omaha Golden Spikes, 2010 Omaha Royals, and 2011 Omaha Storm Chasers. Throughout the season, the organization also hosted former players for Meet & Greets with fans during games, with stars such as Mike Sweeney, Jeff Montgomery and Frank White all returning to Omaha.

On July 20, the Storm Chasers celebrated the 50th home game of the 50th season in franchise history, with the special night beginning with the club announcing an extension of the Player Development Contract with the Kansas City Royals. In May, the organization also dedicated the administrative office in honor of the late Bill Gorman, who served as the franchise's general manager for nearly 30 seasons, in addition to dedicating the press box in honor of the late Steve Pivovar, who was the Omaha World-Herald beat writer and later an official scorer for the club.

In addition to the two Pinnacle Awards, the Storm Chasers also earned the Best Marketing Campaign Award for the 2018 season from Ballpark Digest for the organization's efforts in promoting the 50th season in franchise history.

Founded in 1959, the AMA Omaha is the local Chapter of the American Marketing Association, the world's largest nonprofit marketing association with more than 40,000 members. AMA Omaha received the Finance Special Merit Chapter Excellence Award for the 2016-17 year and the Communications Special Merit CEA for the 2017-18 year.

