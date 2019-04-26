Express Bested by Baby Cakes in 5-3 Decision

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The New Orleans Baby Cakes (12-9) took a 5-2 win over the Round Rock Express (12-9) in game three on Friday's Star Wars Night at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock RHP Rogelio Armenteros (1-2, 4.11) suffered the loss after surrendering three runs on five hits in a 4.1 inning appearance. The starter struck out seven 'Cakes batters and E-Train relievers combined for five more to end the night with an impressive 12 punchouts. On the winning side, New Orleans RHP Kyle Keller (1-0, 4.22) held Round Rock without a hit while striking out two in 3.0 innings of relief.

New Orleans CF Monte Harrison homered on a fly ball to center field on the first pitch of the contest, giving the 'Cakes an early 1-0 advantage. The visitors doubled their lead in the fourth when LF Austin Dean hit a leadoff single, eventually scoring on a single by LF Peter O'Brien. The following inning, 3B Yadiel Rivera reached base on a ground ball to center field and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Dean then sent a two-out single into center field to score the outfielder and deal the Express a 3-0 mid-game deficit.

A two-run eighth inning widened the gap and made the difference for New Orleans. 2B Isan Diaz and Dean notched a pair of singles and DH Harold Ramirez joined his teammates on base after being hit by a pitch. O'Brien then worked a bases loaded walk to score Diaz, and Snyder followed with a sacrifice fly to add another run, making the score 5-0.

The E-Train got on the board in the home half of the inning when 2B Jack Mayfield smoked a double into deep left field to score Fisher from first base after he worked a walk. Ninth-inning doubles from CF Drew Ferguson and SS Alex De Goti would bring home another run to put the Express within 5-2, but the deficit would prove too much for Round Rock to overcome.

Round Rock and New Orleans are set for game four of the series on Saturday night at Dell Diamond, where the Express host a special Field of Dreams Night. E-Train RHP Brady Rodgers (2-0, 2.25) will get the start and New Orleans plans to counter with RHP Dustin Beggs (1-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

