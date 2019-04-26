Tonight's Salt Lake Bees Game Postponed

SALT LAKE CITY - Friday's contest between the Salt Lake Bees and Albuquerque Isotopes has been postponed due to wet grounds. The two teams will make up the game with a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, April 27 starting at 4:35 p.m. with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Per Minor League Baseball rules, both games will be seven innings. One ticket for April 27 will be good for entrance into both games.

Tickets for Friday's game can be exchanged at the Smith's Ballpark box office for a future 2019 Bees home game (excluding July 4 and July 24). Additional information regarding the Bees rainout policy is available at www.slbees.com.

