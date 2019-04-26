Hiura Powers Missions to Fifth Straight Win

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions moved their season-long winning streak to five games as they eked out a 4-3 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Thursday night at Wolff Stadium. Zack Brown picked up his first win of the season while Keston Hiura went deep twice as San Antonio clinched the five-game series.

Jacob Nottingham gave the Missions the lead in the second inning with a base knock to center field. After the Dodgers tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth, Keston Hiura smashed a two-run blast off the batter's eye to retake the lead for the Missions. Two innings later Hiura hit a laser shot over the left field fence to extend the lead to 4-1.

Oklahoma City scratched two runs across in the eighth off Donnie Hart. The Dodgers were poised to tie the game as Paulo Orlando ripped a line drive destined towards left field but shortstop Mauricio Dubon, on as a defensive replacement, made a spectacular diving catch to keep San Antonio in front.

Brown earned his first win of the season as he yielded just one run on five hits with five strikeouts in five innings of work.

Jay Jackson pitched a perfect eighth inning but ran into a little bit of a jam in the ninth as he allowed the first two runners to reach base. Jackson was able to shut the door, however and secure the victory for San Antonio.

The Missions and Dodgers continue their five-game series Saturday night at Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Corbin Burnes (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for the Missions against left-hander Rob Zastryzny (0-1, 5.02) for the Dodgers. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

* With the win San Antonio improved to 13-8 on the season.

* The scoreless innings streak by San Antonio's bullpen came to end at 17.2 innings as Donnie Hart yielded three runs in the eighth.

* Keston Hiura became the third Missions player this season to hit multiple home runs in a game joining Lucas Erceg and Tyler Saladino.

* Jay Jackson picked up his second save of the season with two scoreless innings. He has not allowed a run in 8.2 innings of work this season.

