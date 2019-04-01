Lightning Reassign Alexei Lipanov to Solar Bears

April 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie forward Alexei Lipanov to the club from the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League. Additionally, rookie goaltender Corbin Boes has signed a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Syracuse Crunch, while veteran defenseman Akim Aliu has been returned to the Solar Bears after being released from his PTO with the Tucson Roadrunners.

Lipanov, 19, joins Orlando after completing his major junior season with the Rangers, where he posted 30 points (11g-19a) and 16 penalty minutes in 61 games. The forward contributed one assist in four playoff games for Kitchener.

In 116 career OHL games with the Rangers, Sudbury Wolves and Barrie Colts, Lipanov accumulated 69 points (25g-44a) and 36 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-1, 174-pound Lipanov made his pro debut last season with the Syracuse Crunch, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Lightning. Lipanov dished out three assists and added four penalty minutes in 10 games with Syracuse after the conclusion of his major junior season with Sudbury. He then added one assist in two Calder Cup playoff games for the Crunch.

The native of Moscow, Russia has also represented his country for the past two seasons at the IIHF World Junior Championships, where he produced two assists and four penalty minutes in five combined games.

Lipanov was a third-round selection (#76 overall) of the Lightning in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Boes, 25, joins the Crunch after appearing in 24 games with the Solar Bears this season, where he has gone 9-9-3 with one shutout, a 3.61 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

Aliu, 29, did not appear in any games while with Tucson. The blueliner has skated in 11 contests with Orlando, where he has posted nine points (4g-5a) and 10 penalty minutes.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center to host the Jacksonville Icemen tomorrow, April 2 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

