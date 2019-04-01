Grizzlies Announce 2019 Playoff Dates
April 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, will begin on April 12th.
Though matchups remain to be set, the Utah Grizzlies will start the playoffs with two games on the road, before returning to host games at the Maverik Center on Wednesday, April 17th, Friday, April 19th, and Saturday, April 20th (if necessary.) All home games have a scheduled puck drop time of 7:05 PM MDT.
With a record of 35-25-9, the Grizzlies currently sit in 3rd place in the Mountain Division with three games remaining in the regular season. They visit the Idaho Steelheads this Friday, 4/5, before returning home for two more against the Steelheads on Saturday and Sunday. Both the Tulsa Oilers and Idaho Steelheads have both secured home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, but the Grizzlies maintain the 3-seed with a win this week.
Tickets for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, are now available for purchase. For tickets to the April 17th game, clickhere. Tickets for the April 19th game can be purchased here. For questions and details, please contact a Grizzlies ticket representative at (801) 988-8000. #GoGrizzGo
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2019
- Mariners Weekly: Win Or Don't Get In - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Announce 2019 Playoff Dates - Utah Grizzlies
- 'Blades Weekly: Regular Season Closes with Pair of Rivalry Tilts - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Weekly, April 1st - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers First Round Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Americans Weekly Update - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Steelheads Weekly - April 1, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Jeremy Helvig Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Helvig Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report - April 1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Penguins Recall Cedric Lacroix - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Secure Home Ice - Toledo Walleye
- Culkin Reassigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Indy's Thompson Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 25 (March 25-31, 2019) - Indy Fuel
- Komets Eye Playoff Berth; Final Week Features Four Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Steelheads First Round Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Idaho Steelheads
- Grubauer Is the MeiGray Group/ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- Grubauer Is the MeiGray Group/ECHL Alumnus of the Month - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals enter final week of season on five-game point streak - Reading Royals
- Lightning Reassign Alexei Lipanov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavs Monday: KC Looks to Build on Momentum Towards Postseason - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - April 1 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.