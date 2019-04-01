Grizzlies Announce 2019 Playoff Dates

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, will begin on April 12th.

Though matchups remain to be set, the Utah Grizzlies will start the playoffs with two games on the road, before returning to host games at the Maverik Center on Wednesday, April 17th, Friday, April 19th, and Saturday, April 20th (if necessary.) All home games have a scheduled puck drop time of 7:05 PM MDT.

With a record of 35-25-9, the Grizzlies currently sit in 3rd place in the Mountain Division with three games remaining in the regular season. They visit the Idaho Steelheads this Friday, 4/5, before returning home for two more against the Steelheads on Saturday and Sunday. Both the Tulsa Oilers and Idaho Steelheads have both secured home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, but the Grizzlies maintain the 3-seed with a win this week.

Tickets for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, are now available for purchase. For tickets to the April 17th game, clickhere. Tickets for the April 19th game can be purchased here. For questions and details, please contact a Grizzlies ticket representative at (801) 988-8000. #GoGrizzGo

