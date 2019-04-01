Walleye Secure Home Ice

April 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 38-21-6-3, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 29 vs. Kansas City (4-1 Win)

March 30 vs. Kalamazoo (3-0 Loss)

March 31 vs. Cincinnati (2-1 OT Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 3 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 5 at Wheeling at 7 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 6 vs. Brampton at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 7 at Brampton at 4:00 p.m. (3:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, April 1 - No Practice

Tuesday, April 2 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, April 3 - Game at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 - No Practice

Friday, April 5 - Game at Wheeling at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 - Game vs. Brampton at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 - Game at Brampton at 4 p.m.

WALLEYE NOTES

Two win week secures second spot in division: By securing wins on Friday and Sunday this past week, the Walleye locked themselves into the second spot in the Central Division which means that they will open the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs on home ice. Shane Berschbach posted a three point night (2G, 1A) in Friday's 4-1 win over Kansas City. Rookie goaltender Trevor Gorsuch was the story Sunday as he stopped 35 of Cincinnati's 36 shots to lead the Walleye to a 2-1 overtime win. The last time the Walleye had a rookie goaltender win his pro debut for Toledo was Jordan Ruby, a 6-3 win at Kalamazoo on April 3, 2015.

Attendance Records Set: Toledo continues to set new attendance records including this past weekend when they set a new record for most sellouts in a single season reaching 30 on Sunday. That bested the old mark of 28 set last season. Currently the Walleye have posted standing room only crowds in a record 15 straight contests, a string that dates back to February 1 against Tulsa.

Players of March: Toledo finished the month of March with a 7-7-1 record. Dylan Sadowy dominated the month with 17 points (9G, 8A) over the 15 games. Goaltender Pat Nagle went 5-5-0 in the month but did post his best monthly numbers of the season with a 2.32 goals against average and .929 save percentage.

Rookies rule: Forward Abbott Girduckis scored a goal and added in an assist in his first pro game on Friday and the former R.I.T. Tiger scored the game-tying goal at 11:50 of the third period on Sunday. Former Western Michigan Bronco Trevor Gorsuch stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in the first two periods Sunday to allow the Walleye to come back and win that game in overtime. Defenseman Randy Gazzola played all three games this past weekend and the University of New Brunswick product collected one assist.

Four games, four cities in five days: The Walleye finish their 2018-19 with a four in five starting Wednesday night at Cincinnati. The Walleye have a chance to finish above .500 against their Ohio rivals as they are 4-4-0 this season. Friday, the Walleye will head to Wheeling to take on the Nailers. Toledo is 3-0-0 this year at Wheeling. Saturday and Sunday feature a home at home with the Brampton Beast. The Walleye have lost the last two to the Beast by a combined score of 6-1 (4-1 and 2-0).

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Shane Berschbach (2 goals - 2 assists = 4 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Pat Nagle (1-1-0, 1.51 GAA, .957 save %)

Our Fish. Our Fight

The Walleye secured home ice for the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Who they will face is still being determined. Regardless of the opponent, the first two Walleye playoff games will be on April 12 and April 13.

IF TOLEDO PLAYS KALAMAZOO

Game 1: Friday, April 12 @ 7:35 p.m. | Kalamazoo @ Toledo (GAME A)

Game 2: Saturday, April 13 @ 7:35 p.m. | Kalamazoo @ Toledo (GAME B)

Game 3: Wednesday, April 17 @ 7:30 p.m. | Toledo @ Kalamazoo

Game 4: Friday, April 19 @ 7:30 p.m. | Toledo @ Kalamazoo

Game 5: Saturday, April 20 @ 7 p.m. | Toledo @ Kalamazoo

Game 6: Tuesday, April 23 @ 7:35 p.m. | Kalamazoo @ Toledo (GAME C)

Game 7: Wednesday, April 24 @ 7:35 p.m. | Kalamazoo @ Toledo (GAME D)

IF TOLEDO PLAYS FORT WAYNE:

Game 1: Friday, April 12 @ 7:35 p.m. | Fort Wayne @ Toledo (GAME A)

Game 2: Saturday, April 13 @ 7:35 p.m. | Fort Wayne @ Toledo (GAME B)

Game 3: Wednesday, April 17 @ 7:35 p.m. | Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Game 4: Friday, April 19 @ 8:05 p.m. | Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Game 5: Saturday, April 20 @ 7:35 p.m. | Fort Wayne @ Toledo (GAME C)

Game 6: Tuesday, April 23 @ 7:35 p.m. | Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Game 7: Wednesday, April 24 @ 7:35 p.m. | Fort Wayne @ Toledo (GAME D)

Tickets for the final game of the regular season and 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs by calling 419-725-9255 or online at www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs.

