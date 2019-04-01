Steelheads Weekly - April 1, 2019

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (40-24-5) close the 2018-19 regular season this weekend with a three-game weekend against the Utah Grizzlies for the final games before the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, March 27 vs. Rapid City Rush: 5-3 L

Shots: Rush 27, Steelheads 48

PP: Rush 0-for-2, Steelheads 1-for-6

The Steelheads dropped the opening game of the weekend 5-3 from CenturyLink Arena. The Rush opened the scoring on a penalty shot to take a 1-0 lead. Forward Will Merchant (14:02 1st) answered back before the Rush took back the lead, 3-1. Forward A.J. White (4:45 3rd) pushed back for the home side, but the Rush gained another for a 4-2 lead. Forward Kyle Schempp (PP, 10:45 3rd) helped draw within one, 4-3, before the Rush sealed the victory at 5-3. Tomas Sholl (24-12-0) halted 22 of 26 shots in the loss.

Friday, March 29 vs. Rapid City Rush: 4-3 W (SO)

Shots: Rush 32, Steelheads 39

PP: Rush 0-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-4

The Steelheads took a dramatic 4-3 shootout win from CenturyLink Arena. The Rush opened the scoring to give the road side a 1-0 lead before the Steelheads came back in the second period. Forward Spencer Naas (0:42 2nd) started the run followed by defenseman Ondrej Vala (6:03 2nd) and forward Elgin Pearce (12:06 2nd) to jump out to a 3-1 lead. The Rush battled back with two goals to send the game into overtime, 3-3. In the shootout, forwards Steve McParland (1st Round) and Henrik Samuelsson (3rd Round) propelled the home side to the 4-3 win. Tomas Sholl (25-12-0) halted 29 of 32 shots in the win.

Saturday, March 30 vs. Rapid City Rush: 3-1

Shots: Rush 26, Steelheads 40

PP: Rush 0-for-4, Steelheads 0-for-6

The Steelheads closed their season set with a 3-1 loss from CenturyLink Arena. The Rush scored the opening tally in the first period before forward Steve McParland (11:33 2nd) to tie the game at 1-1. The Rush then scored two goals in the third period to close the 3-1 result. Ryan Faragher (8-7-2) stopped 23 of 25 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, April 5 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, April 6 @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:05 p.m. MT

Sunday, April 7 @ Utah Grizzlies - 1:00 pm. MT

The Steelheads finish the 2018-19 regular season against the Utah Grizzlies in a three-game weekend both at CenturyLink Arena and Maverik Center. The Steelheads dropped their last three meetings with the Grizzlies in early February, falling behind in the season series with five wins and seven losses. The Grizzlies can claim the season series outright with one win during their final three-game series of the regular season, and both overtime results have gone in Idaho's favor (October 19 & 27). The Steelheads are 97-49-24 overall against the Grizzlies in the ECHL franchise series.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Pay As We Play Package: Secure your seats for the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, and lock them in for every round as they're announced. Call 208-383-0080 for more information.

Playoff Tickets On Sale: Single-game tickets for the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, are available on idahosteelheads.com or by calling 208-383-0080. The First Round begins on Friday, Apr. 12 and Saturday, Apr. 13 at CenturyLink Arena.

Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads closed March with a 7-5-1-0 record and 15 points through 13 games during their longest month of the season. The Steelheads went 5-2-0 in their final seven games of March to improve last month's record by one win.

- The Steelheads penalty kill is now perfect in five-straight games (16 attempts) over the last two weeks as well as in seven of nine games (25-for-27, 92.6%) since March 9, rising to ninth in the ECHL on the season (84.1%).

- Forward Elgin Pearce led the Steelheads in scoring during March with 13 points (7g, 6a) in 13 games played. Since February 27 (19 games), he leads the Steelheads in scoring (10-9 - 19).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 26 - Steve McParland

ASSISTS: 34 - A.J. White

POINTS: 57 - Steve McParland

PP GOALS: 9 - Reid Petryk

SH GOALS: 2 - Steve McParland/Kyle Schempp

GW GOALS: 5 - Brad McClure/Reid Petryk

PIMS: 279 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +30 - Keegan Kanzig

SHOTS: 245 - Steve McParland

WINS: 25 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.26 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .928- - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. x-Tulsa 40-22-4-2, 86 pts

2. x-Steelheads 40-24-3-2, 85 pts

3. x-Utah 35-25-4-5, 79 pts

4. x-Kansas City 34-30-3-2, 73 pts

5. Rapid City 29-32-5-4, 67 pts

6. Wichita 26-31-8-3, 63 pts

7. Allen 25-39-4-2, 56 pts

(x - clinched playoffs)

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" as well as Cable One and ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Cable One Ch. 72 and ECHL TV.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads close the home schedule of the 2018-19 regular season on Friday, Apr. 5 at 7:10 p.m. at CenturyLink Arena to open a three-game weekend against the Utah Grizzlies. Tickets for the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, are on sale now! The Mountain Division Semifinals begin Friday, Apr. 12, so act now by contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

