Komets Eye Playoff Berth; Final Week Features Four Games

Fort Wayne, IN -- The Komets embark on the final week of the regular season at 33-25-10 and 76 points after 68 games. The Komets maintain third place in the ECHL's Central division while holding a one-point edge over fourth-place Kalamazoo with four games remaining. Fifth-place Wheeling trails by five points and Indy is six points back. Both Wheeling and Indy have three games remaining. The top four teams in each of the four divisions qualify for post-season play.

Magic number is 1 -- The Komets need one point (or need Indy and Wheeling each to loose a chance at a point) to clinch their sixth straight berth in the ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs. The Komets have advanced to at least the second round each of their five previous seasons. Last year the Komets were eliminated in the third round, semi-finals by Colorado 4-3. It will be Fort Wayne's 58th playoff season in its 67-year history.

Final four -- Four games in five nights remain to close out the regular season slate. The Komets will skate four games in five nights, including three at home this week. Indy visits at 7:30pm Wednesday. The Komets finish the home-and-home series at Indy Friday at 7:35pm. The Komets host back-to-back games over the weekend starting with Cincinnati Saturday at 7:30pm. Sunday the Komets welcome back Wheeling for a 5pm faceoff in the regular season finale.

Deuces Wild Wednesday -- It's Deuces Wild this Wednesday. Pepsi Zone tickets are two for $22 and fans can get $2 beers and $2 sodas all night.

Kids Seat Free Night Saturday -- Once again this season the Komets feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Saturday's home game courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Marvel Super Hero Night Saturday -- The ECHL Presents Marvel Superhero Night! The Komets will wear special Black Panther jerseys when they host he Cincinnati Cyclones. Come dressed as your favorite costumed character and meet some of your heroes at the game!

Komets Season Ending Awards Sunday -- The annual presentation of Komet team awards will be held immediately following Sunday's game against Wheeling. The Komets will honor the Defenseman of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, the True Komet award, Mr. Hustle award, Unsung Hero, Best Defensive Forward and Most Valuable Player of 2018-19 as voted by team personnel and local media with trophy presentations after the game.

Week 25 in review-- The Komets gained two points in week 25 going 1-2-0 in the three games played. The week began with a 5-1 Komets win over rival Kalamazoo Wednesday in the season series finale. Friday the Komets stumbled in Wheeling 6-4, snapping a brief three-game point streak. Saturday the Komets returned home to fall 5-2 to the visiting Kansas City Mavericks in the only meeting of the season.

For the week -- Jake Kamrass scored a pair of goals and added three assists for a five-point week. Anthony Nellis bagged his first three pro goals while Josh Elmes and Ryan Lowney totaled a goal and two assists apiece. Kevin Gibson and Sean Flanagan each dished three assists. Justin Hodgman, Anthony Petruzzelli and Shawn Szydlowski scored a goal and an assist each. J.C. Campagna hit the twine once and Brady Shaw and Ryan Hope had two assists apiece. Goaltender Alex Dubeau started all three games of the week for a total time of 178:03. Dubeau stopped 71 of 80 shots for a 3.03 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.

Komet streaks -- Kamrass has a three-game point-scoring streak (2g, 3a) and Elmes had points in three straight games (1g, 2a). Dubeau has started five straight games.

Komets leaders -- Shaw leads with 61 points and 267 shots....Campagna leads with 35 goals, 13 power play goals and 15 power play points and six game winning goals.....Hodgman leads with 38 assists....Szydlowski leads with +8 and 14 power play assists.....Craig Cescon leads with 94 penalty minutes.

Komet Hockey on WOWO -- Fans can follow Komet hockey action with Shane Albahrani calling the play-by-play on WOWO Radio AM 1190 and FM 107.5 and streaming on the web at Komets.com courtesy OmniSource.

Komet Hockey Tickets-- Single game tickets for all Komet regular season home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Enjoy several discount plans designed especially for your next group, or check out Komets Flex Tickets. For more information visit Komets.com, call 260-483-0011.

