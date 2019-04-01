Grubauer Is the MeiGray Group/ECHL Alumnus of the Month

April 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Former South Carolina Stingrays and Reading Royals goaltender Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche is The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month for March.

The leading distributor of game-worn hockey jerseys and "Official Game-Worn Jersey Source of the ECHL," MeiGray has sold more than 7,800 jerseys since it became "The Official Game-Worn Jersey Source of the ECHL" in 2002-03.

The 27-year-old went 7-2-1 in 11 appearances in"March with two shutouts, a 1.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955. He allowed two goals or less in nine of his 10 starts and made at least 29 saves seven times. Grubauer has seen action in 35 games with the Avalanche this season with a record of 17-9-4 with three shutouts, a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

A native of Rosenheim, Germany, Grubauer went 42-18-6 in 69 career ECHL appearances with South Carolina and Reading during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. He was named to the ECHL"All-Rookie Team while with the Stingrays in 2011-12 and the following season while with the Royals, he became the first player in ECHL"history to appear in the ECHL"All-Star Classic and the National Hockey League in the same season.

Selected by the Washington Capitals in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2010 NHL"Entry Draft, Grubauer has seen action in 136 career NHL"games with Washington and Colorado posting an overall record of 60-40-15 with nine shutouts, a 2.39 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.

There have been 659 players who have played in the NHL after playing in the ECHL including 18 who have made their debut in 2018-19. The ECHL has had 464 players reach the NHL since 2002-03 when it changed its focus to become the primary developmental league for the NHL and the AHL. The ECHL had 97 players reach the NHL in its first 10 seasons and 215 in the first 15 years. There have been 403 ECHL players who have played their first game in the last 14 seasons for an average of more than 28 per year.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.