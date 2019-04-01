Americans Weekly Update
April 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, will travel to Wichita for the final two games of the regular season this week. The Americans are 8-2-0-2 against the Thunder this season. The Americans split last weeks games losing to Utah on Friday night, and beating Wichita on Saturday.
Last Week's Record: 1-1-0
Overall record: 25-39-4-2 points -56
-- Last Week's Games --
Friday, March 29th vs. Utah - 5-3 Loss
Allen, Texas The Utah Grizzlies jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second period and never looked back in a 5-3 win over the Americans on Friday night. Dante Salituro and Braylon Shmyr each had three-point games for Allen.
Saturday, March 30th vs. Wichita - 7-1 Win
Allen, Texas- Gary Steffes scored a hat trick on Saturday night to lead the Americans to a 7-1 win over the Wichita Thunder. Dante Salituro extended his goal scoring streak to four games with his 21st and 22nd goals of the season.
- This Week's Games -
Friday, April 5th @. Wichita Thunder 7:05 pm CST
Location: INTRUST Bank Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
Saturday, April 6th @. Wichita Thunder 7:05 pm CST
Location: INTRUST Bank Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
-- Team Leaders -
Goals -Zach Pochiro (34)
Assists -Dante Salituro (38)
Points - Dante Salituro (60)
Power Play Goals - Zach Pochiro (13)
Power Play Assists - Adam Miller and *Alex Breton (11)
Shorthanded Goals - *Riley Bourbonnais (3)
Shorthanded Assists - Dante Salituro (3)
Game-Winning Goals - Spencer Asuchak (4)
First Goal - Braylon Shmyr (5)
Insurance Goals - Spencer Asuchak (3)
Penalty Minutes - Curt Gogol (238)
Plus/Minus - Nick Boka (+6)
Shots on Goal - Zach Pochiro (216)
Save Percentage - CJ Motte (.910)
Goalie Wins - CJ Motte (18)
Goals-Against Average - C.J. Motte (3.25)
*In the AHL
Americans Notes:
- Allen leads the ECHL with 1,533 Penalty Minutes.
- Allen is 16-7-4-1 when scoring first.
- Allen is being outscored 68 to 93 in the third period.
- Allen is averaging 2.96 Goals Per-Game.
- Allen is 3-27-1-1 when trailing after the second period.
- Dane Salituro has scored in four straight games.
- Braylon Shmyr has scored in three straight games (4 goals and 5 assists)
About the Americans
The Allen Americans play in the ECHL, the premiere AA hockey league in North America. The Americans were established in 2009 and have won four Double A Championships in ten full seasons of minor pro hockey. In those ten seasons, Allen has qualified for the playoffs nine times. Allen is in its fifth season in the ECHL, after playing five years in the now defunct Central Hockey League.
