Indy's Thompson Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

April 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Indy Fuel forward Mathew Thomspon is the AMI?Graphics ECHL?Plus Performer of the Month for March after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +13.

Thompson posted an even or better rating in 11 of his 14 games during the month, including a +4 on March 16 at Reading and a +3 on March 24 against Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old has 48 points (20g-28a) and a +8 rating in 62 games with the Fuel this season.

A native of Bolton, Ontario, Thompson has tallied 54 points (22g-32a) in 69 career ECHL games with Indy.

Prior to turning pro, Thompson recorded 128 points (61g-67a) in 105 career games at Adrian College.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI?Graphics will present Mathew Thompson with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner.

Runner Up: Daniel?Leavens,?Brampton (+12)

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - James Henry (+6); Allen - Nick Boka (+6);?Atlanta - Matt Lane (+10); Cincinnati - Myles Powell (+6); Florida - Grant Arnold, Steven Lorentz and Tommy Thompson (+5); Fort Wayne - Anthony Nellis and Shawn Szydlowski (+5); Greenville - Austen Brassard and Brendan?Harms (+3); Idaho - Elgin Pearce and Kyle Schempp (+7); Jacksonville - Wacey Rabbit (+4); Kalamazoo - Jagger Dirk (+2); Kansas City - Corey Durocher (+9); Maine - Derek Pratt (+8); Manchester - Pierre-Luc Mercier (+5); Newfoundland - Alex Gudbranson (+7); Norfolk - Luke Nogard, Eric Roy and Brandon Rumble (0); Orlando - Cody Donaghey (+7); Rapid City - Brandon Fehd (+8); Reading - Kevin Goumas and Charlie Vasaturo (+10); South Carolina - Cameron?Askey (+10); Toledo - Ryan Obuchowski, Connor Schmidt and Greg Wolfe (+4); Tulsa - Eric Drapluk (+9); Utah - Mitch Maxwell and Teighan Zahn (+2); Wheeling - Winston Day Chief and Trevor Yates (+7); Wichita - Calder Brooks and Quentin Shore (+4) and Worcester - Ivan Chukarov (+5).

