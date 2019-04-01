Steelheads First Round Playoff Tickets on Sale Now
BOISE, Idaho - Tickets for the opening round of the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, are now on sale, and the Idaho Steelheads will open the Mountain Division Semifinals at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Apr. 12 and Saturday, Apr. 13 at 7:05 p.m.
With a win on Friday and two losses by the Utah Grizzlies last weekend, the Steelheads have officially clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the postseason. The Steelheads clinched their 22nd-straight appearance in postseason play on March 17, extending the longest active playoff streak in professional hockey and the longest active streak in North American professional sports. The Steelheads also set a new ECHL record for longest consecutive playoff streak at 16 seasons, and the organization has yet to miss the playoffs dating back to its inaugural season in 1997-98.
The Steelheads will play a maximum of four games at CenturyLink Arena in the best-of-seven round with Game 6 and 7, if necessary, played on Monday, Apr. 22 and Tuesday, Apr. 23 at 7:10 p.m. With three games remaining in the regular season, the Steelheads still have the opportunity to clinch their first Mountain Division Title since 2014-15 but have set to secure their first round opponent.
Tickets for the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, can be purchased on idahosteelheads.com or by calling 208-383-0080. For details on the "Pay As We Play" Package, contact VP of Ticketing Ben Cottier at 208-472-2115 or bcottier@idahosteelheads.com Tickets printed for "Game A" correspond to Friday, Apr. 12, and all "Game B" tickets are for Saturday, Apr. 13. The Steelheads close the home schedule of the 2018-19 regular season on Friday, Apr. 5 at 7:10 p.m. at CenturyLink Arena to open a three-game weekend against the Utah Grizzlies. Tickets are available by calling 208-383-0080 or going to idahosteelheads.com. Tickets for the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, are on sale now! The Mountain Division Semifinals begin Friday, Apr. 12, so act now by contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
