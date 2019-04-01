Steelheads First Round Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

BOISE, Idaho - Tickets for the opening round of the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, are now on sale, and the Idaho Steelheads will open the Mountain Division Semifinals at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Apr. 12 and Saturday, Apr. 13 at 7:05 p.m.

With a win on Friday and two losses by the Utah Grizzlies last weekend, the Steelheads have officially clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the postseason. The Steelheads clinched their 22nd-straight appearance in postseason play on March 17, extending the longest active playoff streak in professional hockey and the longest active streak in North American professional sports. The Steelheads also set a new ECHL record for longest consecutive playoff streak at 16 seasons, and the organization has yet to miss the playoffs dating back to its inaugural season in 1997-98.

The Steelheads will play a maximum of four games at CenturyLink Arena in the best-of-seven round with Game 6 and 7, if necessary, played on Monday, Apr. 22 and Tuesday, Apr. 23 at 7:10 p.m. With three games remaining in the regular season, the Steelheads still have the opportunity to clinch their first Mountain Division Title since 2014-15 but have set to secure their first round opponent.