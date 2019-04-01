Mavs Monday: KC Looks to Build on Momentum Towards Postseason

April 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





The Kansas City Mavericks clinched their first playoff berth since the 2015-16 season Saturday night after a win against the Fort Wayne Komets, wrapping up the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL's Mountain Division. The win was also Mavericks Head Coach John-Scott Dickson's 100th career victory. The Mavericks wrapped up their season long eight-game road trip Sunday afternoon with a win against the Indy Fuel. After being mired in a seven-game losing streak that included six losses in the first six games of the road trip, the Mavericks are now riding two consecutive wins into the last week of the regular season. Let's break it down in this week's Mavs Monday.

Last Week's Action

3/27: 5-3 L, at Cincinnati

3/29: 4-1 L, at Toledo

3/30: 5-2 W, at Fort Wayne

3/31: 5-2 W, at Indy

This Week's Schedule

4/2: vs. Tulsa

4/5: at Rapid City

4/6: at Rapid City

Mountain Division Standings:

1. x-Tulsa (40-22-4-2, 86 points)

2. x-Idaho (40-24-4-2. 85 points)

3. x-Utah (35-25-4-5, 79 points)

4. x-Kansas City (34-30-3-2, 73 points)

5. Rapid City (29-32-5-4, 67 points)

6. Wichita (26-31-8-3, 63 points)

7. Allen (25-39-4-2, 56 points)

*x-clinched playoff spot

Notes & Quotes

Clinched

The Mavericks clinched their first playoff berth in two seasons over the weekend. With their win over Fort Wayne Saturday night, the Mavericks claimed the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain Division, eliminating both Wichita and Rapid City.

Playoff Picture

As it stands, the Mavericks would face the first place Tulsa Oilers in Round One of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. However, they hold just a one-point lead over the Idaho Steelheads in the standings heading into the final week of play.

The Rest of the Way

Kansas City has three games left on the schedule. At home Tuesday vs. Tulsa, and then two road games against the Rapid City Rush next weekend to close out the regular season.

100 For JSD

Mavericks Head Coach John-Scott Dickson won his 100th career game Saturday night in Fort Wayne. In three seasons with KC, Dickson is 101-92-11-9.

Streak Snapped

With a 5-2 win over Fort Wayne Saturday night, the Mavericks snapped their longest losing streak of the season, stopping a seven-game skid.

Grinding Them Out At Home

The Mavericks are 11-3-2 at home in one-goal games.

Rookie Firsts

In Sunday's game against the Indy Fuel, Mavericks rookies Nikolas Koberstein and Denver Pierce recorded their first professional points. Koberstein scored the first goal of the game, while Pierce ended up assisting on Jared VanWormer's first period goal.

Second To 25

With a goal Saturday night, Greg Betzold joined Darian Dziurzynski as the only two Mavs players to score 25 or more goals this season.

Betzold's Big March

Over the month of March, Mavericks forward Greg Betzold has compiled 24 points on eight goals and 16 assists in 16 games this month. Betzold was also named the ECHL's Player of the Week for March 4-10, when he scored five goals and recorded four assists in three games.

The Long Road Home

Sunday's game was the final game of the Mavericks eight-game road trip, their longest of the season. The Mavericks will have traveled over 3,000 miles to seven cities over 15 days before returning to Kansas City to face Tulsa on Tuesday evening.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.