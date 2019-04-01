ECHL Transactions - April 1

April 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 1, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Brody Silk, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Judd Peterson, F assigned by Rochester

Fort Wayne:

Add Jiri Patera, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Indy:

Delete Spencer Watson, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Jacksonville:

Delete Shane Walsh, F suspended by team

Maine:

Add Ryan Culkin, D assigned by Laval

Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled to Hartford by Carolina

Newfoundland:

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G loaned to Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Connor Hurley, F activated from reserve

Delete Dan Maggio, F recalled by Tucson [3/24]

Orlando:

Add Akim Aliu, D returned from loan to Tucson [3/31]

Delete Akim Aliu, D placed on reserve [3/31]

Delete Corbin Boes, G loaned to Syracuse [3/31]

Rapid City:

Add Jeremy Wu, D signed contract, added to active roster [3/27]

Reading:

Add Michael Huntebrinker, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Wheeling:

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.