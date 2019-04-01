ECHL Transactions - April 1
April 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 1, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Brody Silk, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Judd Peterson, F assigned by Rochester
Fort Wayne:
Add Jiri Patera, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Indy:
Delete Spencer Watson, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Jacksonville:
Delete Shane Walsh, F suspended by team
Maine:
Add Ryan Culkin, D assigned by Laval
Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled to Hartford by Carolina
Newfoundland:
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G loaned to Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Connor Hurley, F activated from reserve
Delete Dan Maggio, F recalled by Tucson [3/24]
Orlando:
Add Akim Aliu, D returned from loan to Tucson [3/31]
Delete Akim Aliu, D placed on reserve [3/31]
Delete Corbin Boes, G loaned to Syracuse [3/31]
Rapid City:
Add Jeremy Wu, D signed contract, added to active roster [3/27]
Reading:
Add Michael Huntebrinker, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Delete Dylan Sadowy, F recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Wheeling:
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2019
- Mariners Weekly: Win Or Don't Get In - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Announce 2019 Playoff Dates - Utah Grizzlies
- 'Blades Weekly: Regular Season Closes with Pair of Rivalry Tilts - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Weekly, April 1st - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers First Round Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Americans Weekly Update - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Steelheads Weekly - April 1, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Jeremy Helvig Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Helvig Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report - April 1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Penguins Recall Cedric Lacroix - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Secure Home Ice - Toledo Walleye
- Culkin Reassigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Indy's Thompson Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 25 (March 25-31, 2019) - Indy Fuel
- Komets Eye Playoff Berth; Final Week Features Four Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Steelheads First Round Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Idaho Steelheads
- Grubauer Is the MeiGray Group/ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- Grubauer Is the MeiGray Group/ECHL Alumnus of the Month - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals enter final week of season on five-game point streak - Reading Royals
- Lightning Reassign Alexei Lipanov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavs Monday: KC Looks to Build on Momentum Towards Postseason - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - April 1 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.