Florida's Helvig Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

April 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Jeremy Helvig of the Florida Everblades has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 25-31.

Helvig went 2-0-0 with a 1.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955 in three appearances against Norfolk last week.

The 21-year-old stopped all 17 shots he faced in a relief effort in a 5-2 win on?Wednesday, made 29 saves in a 5-2 victory on?Friday and turned aside a career-high 38 shots in a 6-2 win on?Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, Helvig leads ECHL?rookies, and is third overall with 26 wins, ranks fourth with a 2.26 goals-against average and is tied for seventh with a .918 save percentage in 38 games with the Everblades this season.

Prior to turning pro, Helvig appeared in 156 career games with Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League, compiling an overall record of 79-49-9 with 10 shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Runner Up: Matt O'Connor, Wheeling (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .949 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Alex Dubeau (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Parker Milner (South?Carolina) and Pat Nagle (Toledo).

