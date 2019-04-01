Penguins Recall Cedric Lacroix

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Forward Cedric Lacroix has been recalled to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Lacroix, 24, has enjoyed a tremendous rookie year with the Nailers, as he earns his first recall to the American Hockey League. Cedric is tied for Wheeling's team lead with 21 goals, and is tied for fourth on the club with 40 points, while appearing in 68 of 69 games. After making his professional debut on October 13th, the Shefford, Quebec native recorded his first professional point with an assist on October 28th, then netted a shorthanded goal for his first career tally on November 9th. Lacroix's five shorthanded goals are tied for the second most in the ECHL, while his 209 penalty minutes are most among rookies. A shorthanded marker, an assist, and a fight helped Cedric record one of two Gordie Howe Hat Tricks by the Nailers this season in an 8-2 victory at Toledo on January 5th.

The Nailers will play their final two home games of the regular season on Friday and Saturday, both starting at 7:05. Friday's tilt against the Toledo Walleye is a Frosty Friday. Saturday's match against the Indy Fuel is Fan Appreciation Night.

