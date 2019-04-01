ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
April 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Worcester's Turcotte fined, suspended
Worcester's Yanick Turcotte has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #918, Brampton at Worcester, on March 30.
Turcotte is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 17:08 of the second period.
Turcotte missed Worcester's game vs. Brampton on March 31 and will miss its game vs. Manchester on April 3.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Rapid City's Crunk fined, suspended
Rapid City's Taylor Crunk has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #910, Rapid City at Idaho, on March 30.
Crunk received a game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 19:36 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Disciplione.
Crunk will miss Rapid City's games vs. Kansas City on April 5 and April 6, and will miss the next two regular-season games for which is on an active ECHL roster.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
