Thunder Weekly, April 1st

Wichita, KS (April 1st) - Wichita closed its season-series against Utah this week and also faced two longtime rivals. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 27th

Utah at Wichita, 5-2, W recap

Friday, March 29th

Tulsa at Wichita, 3-1 W recap

Saturday, March 30th

Wichita at Allen, 7-1 L recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, April 3rd

Kalamazoo at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, April 5th

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, April 6th

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, April 7th

Wichita at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

WICHITA

HOME: 16-13-3-1

AWAY: 10-18-5-2

OVERALL: 26-31-8-3

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 63 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Steven Iacobellis, 20

Assists: Steven Iacobellis, 40

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 60

+/-: Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, +6

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 180

LAST WEEK - Wichita played three games this past week. The Thunder opened with a Wednesday meeting against the Utah Grizzlies and won by the final of 5-2. On Friday, the Thunder played Tulsa at INTRUST Bank Arena for the final time this season and won 3-1. Wichita traveled down to Allen on Saturday and lost by the final of 7-1.

DASHED - A loss on Saturday coupled with a win by the Kansas City Mavericks, Wichita was officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Thunder still have a chance to jump into fifth place as the Rapid City Rush only play two games this week.

DU - Quentin Shore has been red hot for the Thunder. He has points in his last three games, netting five over that span. He had two on Wednesday and Friday and scored the only goal for the Thunder on Saturday. The former Denver Pioneer finished March with 14 points.

TEX MEX - Keoni Texeira finished the month of March with nine points (2g, 7a). He leads all players with 28 power play assists and power play points (30). Texeira is fourth in scoring for defensemen with 44 points.

DEUCE - Ralph Cuddemi scored a pair of goals on Friday night against Tulsa. He is second on the team with 47 points (20g, 27a). Cuddemi has three points in his last two games.

POWER AND LIGHT - Wichita had its power play streak snapped on Saturday night. The Thunder had goals in five-straight before their game against Allen. Wichita leads the league in power play percentage, going 60-for-249 (24.1%).

400 - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is two wins away from reaching 400 in his ECHL career. He would be one of just five coaches to reach that mark in ECHL history.

THUNDERBOLTS... Ralph Cuddemi is tied for fourth with 12 power play goals... Steven Iacobellis is fourth in power play points (25) and tied for first in rookie assists (40)...Wichita is 16-5-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 15-2-1-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 12-9-8-3 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita returns home this Wednesday night to host the Kalamazoo Wings starting at 7:05 p.m.

