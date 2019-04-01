Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 25 (March 25-31, 2019)

INDY FUEL WEEK 25 RESULTS: 1-2-0-0, 33-32-2-2 Overall, 6th Central Division

Friday, March 29 - Fuel 2 vs. Kalamazoo 1 (SO): Goaltender Matt Tomkins carded another stellar performance, while Ryan Rupert potted the shootout game-winner as Indy edged the Kalamazoo Wings 2-1 on Friday night in Indianapolis. Tomkins outduelled Wings netminder Ivan Kubalkov with 31 saves through regulation and overtime, before going three-for-three in the skills competition to help the Fuel earn the game's second point. Indy forward Mathew Thompson scored to break a scoreless tie in the third period, before Kalamazoo's Michael Neal evened the score with under two minutes left in regulation.

Saturday, March 30 - Fuel 3 vs. Cincinnati 4: Two third-period goals in a span of 1:28 helped the Cincinnati Cyclones seize the lead as they defeated the Fuel 4-3 Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Both teams tallied twice in the first period, with the 2-2 stalemate lasting until early in the third when Ryan Rupert gave Indy a 3-2 advantage before the late Cyclones push. Radovan Bondra and Logan Nelson also scored for the Fuel, which saw a four-game home winning streak come to an end.

Sunday, March 31 - Fuel 2 vs. Kansas City 5: The Kansas City Mavericks broke an early 1-1 tie with three unanswered goals, cruising to a 5-2 victory over the Fuel Sunday afternoon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fuel forward Mathew Thompson continued his offensive hot streak with a goal and an assist, while rookie Jack Ramsey tallied his first professional goal in the third period. First-year goaltender Chase Marchand stopped 23 shots in his professional debut, while Mavericks netminder Nick Schneider was strong with a 30-save performance.

INDY FUEL WEEK 26 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, April 3 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (7:30 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

The Fuel make the trip to Allen County Wednesday night to begin a home-and-home set with the Komets. Indy has won three straight against its Hoosier State rival, including a 3-2 overtime triumph the last time the teams met up on March 23 in Indianapolis. The Fuel hold a 4-4-1-0 record through nine games against Fort Wayne this season, with a 2-2-0-0 mark at the Memorial Coliseum.

Friday, April 5 - Fuel vs. Fort Wayne (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum):

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT presented by Indiana Donor Network: The Fuel extend a stick tap to the best fans in the ECHL during the final weekend of the 2018-19 regular season. Don't miss a special appearance by Stanley Cup Champion Bryan Bickell, and take advantage of $3 beer and soft drinks, $1 hot dogs, and special $7 t-shirts during the final Do317 Night of the season.

Saturday, April 6 - Fuel at Wheeling (7:05 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

Indy concludes its 2018-19 regular season schedule Saturday night with a trip to WesBanco Arena to take on the Wheeling Nailers. The Fuel enter the final week of the season one point behind the fifth-place Nailers, as both teams chase the Kalamazoo Wings for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. Wheeling has won four of the previous five encounters against Indy, with the most recent coming in a 5-2 decision on March 22 in West Virginia.

OIL DROPS:

-The Fuel begin the final week of the ECHL regular season at 70 points, five behind the Kalamazoo Wings for the final playoff spot in the Central Division with three games remaining.

-Indy will be eliminated from playoff contention if the Fort Wayne Komets pick up a point in Week 26 OR if the Kalamazoo Wings win one of their final three games. Any loss from the Fuel in Week 26 will also eliminate Indy from postseason contention.

-The Fuel finished a season-long five game homestand with a 3-2-0-0 record, with one home game remaining on the club's regular season schedule.

-Indy finished the month of March with a 7-7-0-1 record.

-The Fuel have gone five straight games without scoring a power play goal.

-Forward Mathew Thompson has registered points in 11 of his last 12 games, collecting eight goals and 10 assists over that span.

-Thompson has points in seven consecutive games (6g, 7a), tied for the second longest streak in the ECHL.

-Forward Radovan Bondra has points in four of his last five games.

-Rookie forward Jack Ramsey scored in his professional debut Sunday against Kansas City.

-Goaltender Chase Marchand made his first professional start Sunday against Kansas City.

FUEL ECHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEE: Mathew Thompson (3 GP, 2 G, 2A, 4 PTS, +4)

