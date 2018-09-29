L'Esperance Late Goal Lifts Stars over Rampage

September 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars topped the San Antonio Rampage for the second straight night, earning a 4-3 victory at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Forward Joel L'Esperance scored the game-winning goal in the final 35 seconds of the game to launch the Stars into the regular season after a pair of preseason wins.

L'Esperance was the catalyst behind a third period comeback by the Stars, picking up both goals in the final period. With the Stars trailing 3-2, the forward battled for a rebound opportunity in front of the net. The determination pushed the puck over the goal line to tie the game six minutes into the third period.

His second of the game came with 34 seconds left in regulation. With overtime looming, L'Esperance was forwarded a pass by Nicholas Caamano in the high slot. He had enough time at the hash marks to adjust, wind up, and rip a shot past the Rampage netminder Evan Fitzpatrick.

The Stars opened the game on the penalty kill but that didn't stop the club from grabbing the opening goal shorthanded. Elgin Pearce broke down the ice and collected the puck on the right side of the rink before notching his second preseason goal. The winger's shot ricochet off the shoulder of goaltender Jordan Binnington and trickled across the goal line, giving the Stars a 1-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game.

Texas poured on the effort with a second goal at 7:21 of the first. Adam Mascherin rested at the top of the left circle and took a one-timer feed from Travis Morin. The shot caught Binnington off guard and tucked under the bar to extend the Stars lead to 2-0.

The Rampage broke back with three goals extended across each of the periods to take the lead. Adam Poganski and Bobby MacIntyre each recorded power play goals to tie the game and Stephen Perfetto added an even strength goal in the third. The rebound chance for Perfetto came after a slew of saves by Texas goaltender Tomas Sholl.

Texas outshot San Antonio by 20 in the game with a 37-17 differential by the end of the contest. Phillippe Desrosiers and Sholl combined for 14 saves in the game, with Sholl picking up the win.

After a successful preseason, the Stars begin the 2018-19 campaign on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Opening Night for the Stars at the H-E-B Center begins with the 2018 Western Conference Championship banner raising. Get a magnet schedule when you arrive, courtesy of ABC Home and Commercial Services.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.