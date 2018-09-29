Comets Comeback Effort Comes up Short in Preseason Finale

September 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets tried to mount a late comeback, but eventually fell to the Binghamton Devils 4-2 Saturday at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena to close out the preseason series.

The North Division rivals played back and forth first seven minutes setting a better pace than Friday night's showing in Utica. The Comets struck first when Michael Carcone's long shot was deflected in front by Kole Lind, who sent it into the top corner of the net. The Devils responded late in the first period when Michael McLeod jumped on a loose puck in front of the goal and slipped it past Ivan Kulbakov.

The Comets came out firing in the second period but were unable to capitalize. Kurtis Gabriel gave the Devils their first lead of the night five minutes into the middle frame. The Comets had a number of chances to tie the game as the second period winded down but Devils' goalie Cam Johnson was up to the task.

The Comets applied early pressure once again to begin the third period, but it was the Devils that found the net first, courtesy of Joey Anderson. Tanner MacMaster would bring the Comets back to within one, ripping a wrist shot in the slot over Johnson at the 7:50 mark of the third. Lukas Jasek and Brandon Anselmini chipped in assists on the play. Blake Speers quelled the Comets' final push with an empty net goal with 27 seconds to go.

The Comets open up the regular season Friday night as they host the Toronto Marlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats early. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV. Tickets for the game are available on StubHub!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.