Chicago Wolves Capture Lone Preseason Game
September 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves opened and closed their exhibition schedule with a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at UWM-Panther Arena.
Forwards Tomas Hyka, Gage Quinney and Brooks Macek and defenseman Erik Brannstrom produced goals for the Wolves. Goaltender Max Lagace rejected 32 shots to pick up the win.
Hyka opened the scoring at 11:32 of the first when Quinney spotted him alone just outside the Milwaukee crease. Hyka returned the favor in the second period when he fed Quinney on a 2-on-1 for a shorthanded goal.
Brannstrom, a 2017 NHL first-round pick by the Vegas Golden Knights, whistled home a shot from the blue line late in the second period while Macek added an empty-net goal with 1:59 to play.
The Wolves start their 25th anniversary season on Friday, Oct. 5, at the Colorado Eagles. The game will be streamed on the new AHLTV network.
Chicago hosts its 25th home opener at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena. To find great deals on tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
