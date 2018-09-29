Iowa Shuts out Tucson 2-0 in Preseason Finale
September 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
ST. PAUL, MINN. - Iowa goaltender C.J. Motte (36 saves) stopped every puck thrown his way as the Wild defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 2-0 at TRIA Rink Saturday afternoon.
A frenzied game in all three periods, the two squads held each other scoreless through the first 55 minutes of the game. It wasn't until Iowa forward Mitch McLain finally knocked a puck past Tucson goaltender Adin Hill (20 saves) at 15:45 in the final frame did a team break through. McLain's goal came on the power play when he batted the puck into the back of the net off a pass from forward Gerry Mayhew. Forward Gerry Fitzgerald also recorded an assist on the play, giving the Wild a 1-0 lead.
Trailing 1-0, Tucson pulled Hill for the extra attacker and at 18:46 in the third period, forward Landon Ferraro slid the puck into the empty net while fighting off a backchecker for the insurance goal. Forward Colton Beck sent Ferraro the leading pass, getting the primary assist.
The 2-0 score held and Iowa left TRIA Rink with the victory.
Through the first period, Iowa held a 12-10 shot advantage and a 27-18 shot advantage after two periods. When the game ended, Iowa outshot Tucson 36-22.
The Wild returns to Iowa for a week of practice before opening the 2018-19 season at Wells Fargo Arena against the Manitoba Moose. Opening Night is Friday, October 5 with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.
The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. Iowa Wild's Opening Night will take place on October 5. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2018
- Phantoms Win Preseason Finale at PPL Center 5-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens Sweep Preseason After Third Period Comeback - Belleville Senators
- Johnson Stops 36 in 4-2 Preseason Win over Comets - Binghamton Devils
- Lafferty, Miletic Lead Pnguins to 6-2 Win over Bears - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals Fall in Pre-Season Action - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Win 3-2 in First Action of 2018-19 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Comeback Effort Comes up Short in Preseason Finale - Utica Comets
- Bears Open Preseason with 6-2 Loss in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Hershey Bears
- Rampage Fall in Texas on Late Goal - San Antonio Rampage
- L'Esperance Late Goal Lifts Stars over Rampage - Texas Stars
- Late Surge Falls Short at Providence Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Chicago Wolves Capture Lone Preseason Game - Chicago Wolves
- Hill Stops 34 in Tucson's 2-0 Loss to Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Shuts out Tucson 2-0 in Preseason Finale - Iowa Wild
- Condors Earn Preseason Win, 3-1, over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- McDonald Impresses in Net But Heat Fall in Preseason Opener - Stockton Heat
- Halverson, St. Amant Headline Preseason Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rathgeb scores lone goal in Bridgeport's only exhibition matchup - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Chelios, Rybar Assigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blues Recall Seven Players from Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Eagles Trim Roster by Nine Players - Colorado Eagles
- Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 29 Players - Springfield Thunderbirds
- IceHogs Announce Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Recalls Point, Assigns Gurianov to Texas - Texas Stars
- Heat Open Preseason with Afternoon Matchup in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- 'Canes to Assign Eight Players to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, September 29 - Belleville Senators
- Stars Silence Rampage in Preseason Opener - San Antonio Rampage
- Barracuda Edge Eagles 5-3 in Preseason Tune Up - San Jose Barracuda
- Eagles Fall 5-3 to San Jose in Preseason Opener - Colorado Eagles
- Rocket Stumble During Their First Pre-Season Game - Laval Rocket
- Desrosiers, Stars Hold off Rampage with 2-0 Shutout Win - Texas Stars
- New and Returning Phantoms Shine in Preseason Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Iowa Shuts out Tucson 2-0 in Preseason Finale
- Iowa Falls to Tucson 4-2 at TRIA Rink in Preseason Opener
- Iowa Wild Training Camp Opens September 24
- Minnesota Wild Sets Attendance Record at Wells Fargo Arena with NHL Preseason Game
- Iowa Wild, Tucson Roadrunners Announce Preseason Games at Tria Rink in Saint Paul