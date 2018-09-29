Admirals Fall in Pre-Season Action
September 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Matt Lane scored the Admirals lone goal as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Chicago Wolves in the lone pre-season game for both clubs on Saturday night at Panther Arena.
The Wolves picked up goals by Tomas Hyka at 11:32 of the first and Gage Quinney at 15:56 of the second to grab a 2-0 lead.
Lane struck at the 18:14 mark of the middle frame when he crashed the net and gathered the rebound of an Alex Carrier shot that had gone off the post. However, any momentum the Admirals picked up from Lane's tally was erased when Chicago's Erik Brannstrom found the back of the net with only 49 seconds to play in the second.
The Admirals pulled goalie Troy Grosenick in favor of an attacker late in the game, but the Wolves scored on the empty net to bring the final score to 4-1.
Grosenick finished the night with 29 saves, while Max Legace picked up the win for Chicago 32 saves in net.
The Admirals will open the season on the road against the Texas Stars on October 6th before heading to San Antonio to take on the Rampage at 7 pm on October 9. Milwaukee will commence their home schedule on Saturday, October 13th at 6 pm against the Hershey Bears at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets for the home opener by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2018
- Phantoms Win Preseason Finale at PPL Center 5-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens Sweep Preseason After Third Period Comeback - Belleville Senators
- Johnson Stops 36 in 4-2 Preseason Win over Comets - Binghamton Devils
- Lafferty, Miletic Lead Pnguins to 6-2 Win over Bears - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals Fall in Pre-Season Action - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Win 3-2 in First Action of 2018-19 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Comeback Effort Comes up Short in Preseason Finale - Utica Comets
- Bears Open Preseason with 6-2 Loss in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Hershey Bears
- Rampage Fall in Texas on Late Goal - San Antonio Rampage
- L'Esperance Late Goal Lifts Stars over Rampage - Texas Stars
- Late Surge Falls Short at Providence Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Chicago Wolves Capture Lone Preseason Game - Chicago Wolves
- Hill Stops 34 in Tucson's 2-0 Loss to Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Shuts out Tucson 2-0 in Preseason Finale - Iowa Wild
- Condors Earn Preseason Win, 3-1, over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- McDonald Impresses in Net But Heat Fall in Preseason Opener - Stockton Heat
- Halverson, St. Amant Headline Preseason Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rathgeb scores lone goal in Bridgeport's only exhibition matchup - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Chelios, Rybar Assigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blues Recall Seven Players from Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Eagles Trim Roster by Nine Players - Colorado Eagles
- Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 29 Players - Springfield Thunderbirds
- IceHogs Announce Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Recalls Point, Assigns Gurianov to Texas - Texas Stars
- Heat Open Preseason with Afternoon Matchup in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- 'Canes to Assign Eight Players to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, September 29 - Belleville Senators
- Stars Silence Rampage in Preseason Opener - San Antonio Rampage
- Barracuda Edge Eagles 5-3 in Preseason Tune Up - San Jose Barracuda
- Eagles Fall 5-3 to San Jose in Preseason Opener - Colorado Eagles
- Rocket Stumble During Their First Pre-Season Game - Laval Rocket
- Desrosiers, Stars Hold off Rampage with 2-0 Shutout Win - Texas Stars
- New and Returning Phantoms Shine in Preseason Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.