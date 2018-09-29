Admirals Fall in Pre-Season Action

September 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Matt Lane scored the Admirals lone goal as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Chicago Wolves in the lone pre-season game for both clubs on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

The Wolves picked up goals by Tomas Hyka at 11:32 of the first and Gage Quinney at 15:56 of the second to grab a 2-0 lead.

Lane struck at the 18:14 mark of the middle frame when he crashed the net and gathered the rebound of an Alex Carrier shot that had gone off the post. However, any momentum the Admirals picked up from Lane's tally was erased when Chicago's Erik Brannstrom found the back of the net with only 49 seconds to play in the second.

The Admirals pulled goalie Troy Grosenick in favor of an attacker late in the game, but the Wolves scored on the empty net to bring the final score to 4-1.

Grosenick finished the night with 29 saves, while Max Legace picked up the win for Chicago 32 saves in net.

The Admirals will open the season on the road against the Texas Stars on October 6th before heading to San Antonio to take on the Rampage at 7 pm on October 9. Milwaukee will commence their home schedule on Saturday, October 13th at 6 pm against the Hershey Bears at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets for the home opener by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

