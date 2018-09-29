P-Bruins Win 3-2 in First Action of 2018-19

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday night 3-2 in their first preseason game of the season. The P-Bruins got goals from Cameron Hughes, Mark McNeill and Zach Senyshyn while Dan Vladar made the start in net.

Providence dominated the opening period on the ice and on the scoresheet. After getting an early power play, Hughes scored at 6:32 to give his team the game's first goal. Taking a feed from Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, Hughes snapped home a shot from the right dot to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Following a pair of Providence fights by David Broll and Austin Fyten, the P-Bruins doubled their lead when McNeill sent a backhander by Chris Driedger at 9:35. Forsbacka Karlsson picked up his second assist of the period on the play and Providence brought a 2-0 lead into the locker room.

That remained the score until the final minutes of the second period, but the scoring quickly picked up after a Springfield major penalty. Senyshyn took a nice feed from McNeill into the attacking zone and drove hard up the right side. His shot rang the iron, but he took his own rebound and potted a power play goal at 17:50 to make the score 3-0 Providence. Joel Lowry answered right back seconds later for the Thunderbirds, scoring shorthanded off a good feed from Matt Mangene. Linus Nassen trimmed the Springfield deficit to one right after the penalty expired, and the P-Bruins led 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Vladar stopped 13 of 15 shots in his two periods, but yielded the third to Sean Bonar. He was terrific in his 20 minutes of action, stopping all seven shots he faced and making crucial saves in shutting down a pair of T-Bird power plays. Neither side found the back of the net in the final period, and Providence walked away with a 3-2 win. Providence was 2-4 on the power play and 5-5 on the penalty kill. The team is back in action for their final preseason game tomorrow in Springfield and will begin their regular season Friday in Hartford.

