Johnson Stops 36 in 4-2 Preseason Win over Comets
September 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Cam Johnson made 36 saves while Joey Anderson and Marian Studenic each had two-point nights as the Binghamton Devils concluded their preseason with a 4-2 win at home over the Utica Comets.
Utica took the lead 7:36 into the game as Kole Lind deflected in a Michael Carcone shot from just inside the blue line. The goal was Lind's first of the preseason with assists from Carcone and Cam Darcy.
With just 1:59 left in the opening frame, Michael McLeod tied the game up, 1-1. Hard work by Joey Anderson and Marian Studenic created a rebound chance that McLeod buried for his first of the preseason. The game was all tied after 20 minutes of play with the Devils holding an 8-6 shot lead.
Kurtis Gabriel gave the Devils their first lead of the night at the 5:15 mark of the middle period. Gabriel tapped in a loose puck after the original save was made by Comets' goaltender Ivan Kulbakov. The goal was Gabriel's first of the preseason with assists credited to Jake Linhart and Brandon Baddock. The Devils led 2-1 after 40 minutes with the Comets holding a 22-20 shot advantage.
Binghamton took a two-goal lead courtesy of Anderson just 1:38 into the third period. Anderson moved down the right side and fired a snap shot, top shelf, over the left shoulder of Kulbakov for the 3-1 advantage. Assists on Anderson's first goal of the preseason were given to Studenic and Yegor Yakovlev.
Tanner MacMaster sent a wrist shot by Johnson from the slot to pull the Comets back within a single goal of tying the game. MacMaster's first of the preseason was helped by Lukas Jasek and Brandon Anselmini at 7:50.
In the end, Blake Speers put home an empty-net goal for a 4-2 lead and the win. Johnson earned second star honors with a 36-save night.
The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Toronto Marlies. Tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased HERE.
For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), Instagram (@bingdevils), Snapchat (@bingdevils), and the team's Youtube channel (/BingDevils).
Images from this story
|
Binghamton Devils in front of the Utica Comets goal in AHL preseason play
(JustSports Photography)
