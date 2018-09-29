Condors Earn Preseason Win, 3-1, over Stockton

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors scored a 3-1 preseason victory over the visiting Stockton Heat on Saturday afternoon. RW John McFarland, LW Braden Christoffer, and LW David Gust all picked up goals in the victory. G Dylan Wells stopped 19 of 20. Bakersfield opens the regular season at home next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5 and 6.

FIRST PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: D Cliff Watson from the left point; Assists: Ehliz, Pollock; Time of goal: 5:05; Stockton leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK 10, STK 7 SECOND PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK 7, STK 6 THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW John McFarland (1st) snapped a shot from the high slot under the crossbar; Unassisted; Time of goal: 1:33; Game tied, 1-1

CONDORS GOAL: LW Braden Christoffer (1st) banged home a loose rebound; Assists: Lagesson, Esposito; Time of goal: 4:49; Bakersfield leads, 2-1

CONDORS EMPTY-NET GOAL: LW David Gust sealed the win; Assists: Malone, Callahan; Time of goal: 19:45; Bakersfield leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK 12, STK 7

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Christoffer (BAK) 2. McFarland (BAK) 3. Lagesson

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/6; STK - 0/1

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 29; STK - 20

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (W, 1-0-0, 20/19); STK - McDonald (ND, 17/17; 33:26) - Schneider (L, 0-0-1, 17/15)

Bakersfield is in Stockton on Sunday at 5 p.m. to wrap the preseason

Scratches: Gambardella, Polei, Currie, Cuddemi, Russell, Kulevich, Wilson, Beaudry

