Condors Earn Preseason Win, 3-1, over Stockton
September 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors scored a 3-1 preseason victory over the visiting Stockton Heat on Saturday afternoon. RW John McFarland, LW Braden Christoffer, and LW David Gust all picked up goals in the victory. G Dylan Wells stopped 19 of 20. Bakersfield opens the regular season at home next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5 and 6.
FIRST PERIOD
HEAT GOAL: D Cliff Watson from the left point; Assists: Ehliz, Pollock; Time of goal: 5:05; Stockton leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK 10, STK 7 SECOND PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK 7, STK 6 THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW John McFarland (1st) snapped a shot from the high slot under the crossbar; Unassisted; Time of goal: 1:33; Game tied, 1-1
CONDORS GOAL: LW Braden Christoffer (1st) banged home a loose rebound; Assists: Lagesson, Esposito; Time of goal: 4:49; Bakersfield leads, 2-1
CONDORS EMPTY-NET GOAL: LW David Gust sealed the win; Assists: Malone, Callahan; Time of goal: 19:45; Bakersfield leads, 3-1
SHOTS: BAK 12, STK 7
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Christoffer (BAK) 2. McFarland (BAK) 3. Lagesson
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/6; STK - 0/1
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 29; STK - 20
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (W, 1-0-0, 20/19); STK - McDonald (ND, 17/17; 33:26) - Schneider (L, 0-0-1, 17/15)
Bakersfield is in Stockton on Sunday at 5 p.m. to wrap the preseason
Scratches: Gambardella, Polei, Currie, Cuddemi, Russell, Kulevich, Wilson, Beaudry
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2018
- Phantoms Win Preseason Finale at PPL Center 5-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens Sweep Preseason After Third Period Comeback - Belleville Senators
- Johnson Stops 36 in 4-2 Preseason Win over Comets - Binghamton Devils
- Lafferty, Miletic Lead Pnguins to 6-2 Win over Bears - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals Fall in Pre-Season Action - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Win 3-2 in First Action of 2018-19 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Comeback Effort Comes up Short in Preseason Finale - Utica Comets
- Bears Open Preseason with 6-2 Loss in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Hershey Bears
- Rampage Fall in Texas on Late Goal - San Antonio Rampage
- L'Esperance Late Goal Lifts Stars over Rampage - Texas Stars
- Late Surge Falls Short at Providence Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Chicago Wolves Capture Lone Preseason Game - Chicago Wolves
- Hill Stops 34 in Tucson's 2-0 Loss to Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Shuts out Tucson 2-0 in Preseason Finale - Iowa Wild
- Condors Earn Preseason Win, 3-1, over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- McDonald Impresses in Net But Heat Fall in Preseason Opener - Stockton Heat
- Halverson, St. Amant Headline Preseason Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rathgeb scores lone goal in Bridgeport's only exhibition matchup - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Chelios, Rybar Assigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blues Recall Seven Players from Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Eagles Trim Roster by Nine Players - Colorado Eagles
- Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 29 Players - Springfield Thunderbirds
- IceHogs Announce Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Recalls Point, Assigns Gurianov to Texas - Texas Stars
- Heat Open Preseason with Afternoon Matchup in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- 'Canes to Assign Eight Players to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, September 29 - Belleville Senators
- Stars Silence Rampage in Preseason Opener - San Antonio Rampage
- Barracuda Edge Eagles 5-3 in Preseason Tune Up - San Jose Barracuda
- Eagles Fall 5-3 to San Jose in Preseason Opener - Colorado Eagles
- Rocket Stumble During Their First Pre-Season Game - Laval Rocket
- Desrosiers, Stars Hold off Rampage with 2-0 Shutout Win - Texas Stars
- New and Returning Phantoms Shine in Preseason Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.