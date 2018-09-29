Stars Silence Rampage in Preseason Opener

SAN ANTONIO - Stars goaltender Philippe Desrosiers stopped all 28 shots he faced on Friday night, as the Texas Stars skated to a 2-0 victory over the San Antonio Rampage in the preseason opener at the AT&T Center.

Jordan Binnington made 23 saves in goal for the Rampage in a losing effort.

The Stars broke through at 8:01 of the third period when Elgin Pearce took a breakaway feed from Kale Kessy and beat Binnington for his first of the preseason. Rookie defenseman Brady Norrish picked up his first of two assists on the night.

At 14:03 of the third, with the Stars on the power play, Nicholas Caamano redirected a James Phelan point shot past Binnington for his first goal of the preseason to give the Stars a 2-0 lead. The Rampage were shorthanded 10 times in the game and five times in the third period, including a four-minute double-minor to Jordan Nolan for roughing and a full two-minute 5-on-3 disadvantage.

The Rampage outshot the Stars 13-4 in the first period and nearly capitalized on their own power play, when Brian Flynn hit the post during a full-length two-man advantage.

Binnington preserved a scoreless tie at 6:50 of the second period when he stopped a Tony Calderone penalty shot, stretching out the right pad to smother the backhand attempt.

