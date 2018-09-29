Bears Open Preseason with 6-2 Loss in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears visited Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday night for the club's first preseason game of the new year. The Bears scored twice in the second period, but fell to the rival Penguins, 6-2, at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Scoring started 10:30 into the contest for the Penguins. The home team jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Sam Lafferty. The forward collected a rebound and scored past an outstretched Hershey goaltender Vitek Vanecek for his first marker of the preseason. The Hershey netminder made the initial stop on a Matt Abt shot from the slot, but the rebound popped loose where Lafferty cashed in.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton would extend the lead 1:08 later on Sam Miletic's second goal of the preseason. The forward stood alone in front, as teammate Troy Josephs won a loose puck battle behind the net. Josephs centered to Miletic, who beat Vanecek clean with a shot low to the far-side. The Penguins finished the first period out shooting Hershey, 9-2.

The teams traded five goals in the middle frame. Hershey scored just 15 seconds into the period courtesy of Jeremy Morin. The forward darted past the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defense and cut in on net. His first chance was denied by the pad of Penguins goaltender Anthony Peters, but Morin tapped his second shot over the goal line to make it 2-1. Colby Williams added the lone assist for Hershey.

Ethan Prow would put the Penguins up 3-1 at 7:48, but Hershey bounced back. At 13:33, Hershey's Steven Whitney wrapped the puck from behind the goal off the skate of a Wilkes-Barre defender. The rebound came right back to Whitney, and he beat Peters under the pads to make it 3-2. Beck Malenstyn and Connor Hobbs assisted.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored twice more before the end of the period. Right after the Whitney goal, Teddy Blueger scored for the Penguins on a two-on-one at 14:07. Lafferty scored his second goal of the contest at 16:56, using a defender as a screen, and beating Vanecek off the post and over the blocker.

Miletic would add his second goal of the game on the power play for the Penguins at 9:21 of the third period to seal the victory. Hershey was out shot 32-15 on the evening. The Penguins were 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Bears were 0-for-7.

The two teams rematch tomorrow at Giant Center for Hershey's final game of the preseason. The puck drops at 5 p.m. and tickets are general admission and just $12. For more information, visit HersheyBears.com.

