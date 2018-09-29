Barracuda Edge Eagles 5-3 in Preseason Tune Up

September 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





Loveland, CO - The San Jose Barracuda used smothering defense and opportunistic offense to top the Colorado Eagles, 5-3, on Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center, in the first of two exhibition games in Colorado.

After Michael Joly (1) broke a scoreless deadlock in the first with a backhand wrap-around at 6:37, San Jose's Jeremy Roy (1) evened the score moments later at 5:28 as he snapped a shot far-side past Colorado's Spencer Martin as he streaked down the right wing.

In the second, Tim Clifton crossed an Eagles failed clearing attempt to Jon Martin (1) who cashed in with a forehand to backhand move at 2:44. Francis Perron (1) would make it 3-1 in the second when he poked a loose puck over the goal line after Martin failed to secure the initial shot at 19:22.

In the third, Grayson Downing (1) inched his club back within one at 6:04, but Clifton (1) snuck a sharp-angle wrister inside the right post to push San Jose's lead back up to two at 17:59. Downing (2) would score again on the power play at 19:41, but Evan Weinger (1) had already put the game away with an empty netter at 18:56.

Josef Korenar (1-0) earned the win by making 24 saves on 27 shots, while Martin took the loss after giving up four goals on 40 shots.

The Barracuda conclude exhibition play on Saturday, September 29 at Colorado (6:05 p.m. PT) against the Eagles before kicking off the 2018-19 regular season at SAP Center on Oct. 5 (7:00 p.m. PT) against rival the Ontario Reign. Opening night features $2 beers, $1 hot dogs, $10 parking and free parking for cars with four or more passengers, plus, the first 2000 fans will receive an 11x17 schedule poster featuring Barracuda players Jeremy Roy, Alex True, John McCarthy, and Jake Middleton. In addition, there will be player signings on the concourse during the second intermission presented by Williams Party Rentals.

