Sens Sweep Preseason After Third Period Comeback
September 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators completed a perfect preseason after a third period comeback saw them beat the Laval Rocket 4-2 at CAA Arena.
Logan Brown (2), Drake Batherson and Andrew Sturtz scored for Belleville while Filip Gustavsson turned aside 27 shots. The Rocket had goals from Nikita Jevpalovs and Jake Evans while Etienne Maroux made 10 saves and Michael McNiven stopped six shots.
A luckluster second period meant the Sens trailed by a single goal heading into the final 20 minutes and after a slow opening to the third period too, Belleville found its equalizer through Batherson, who moments before missed on a breakaway, as he slapped Brown's pass past McNiven with 6:59 to play.
The Sens had the lead with four minutes left as Sturtz collected Jonathan Racine's chip pass, blew past the Laval defender and unloaded a slap shot past McNiven's glove high side for a 3-2 lead. Brown made it 4-2 with an empty-net goal with 1.4 seconds left.
After Jim O'Brien was denied on a short-handed breakaway early on in the first period, the Senators took the lead at 6:54 through Brown as he completed a lovely passing sequence that was set-up by Batherson and Nick Paul as he bagged his second goal in as many nights.
Laval responded with a pair of goals however to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission as first Jevpalovs fooled Gustavsson as he slid the puck between his legs when he was perhaps looking to center the puck before Evans' goal with 2:18 left in the period gave the visitors the lead as he whacked in a rebound.
Belleville returns to action Saturday night when they open their 2018-19 season with a trip to Utica. The Sens' home opener is set for Oct. 17 at CAA Arena. Tickets are available.
