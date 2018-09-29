Desrosiers, Stars Hold off Rampage with 2-0 Shutout Win

September 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Texas Stars goaltender Phillippe Desrosiers earned a 28 save shutout against the San Antonio Rampage to propel the Stars to a 2-1 victory at AT&T Center tonight. The Stars are now 1-0-0-0 in the preseason and will face the Rampage again tomorrow at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park.

The Stars and Rampage battled through penalty trouble which began early for the Stars. After a tripping penalty put the Stars on the penalty kill at 8:37 of the first period, Texas was then tagged with a delay of game on the ensuing faceoff. The Stars bounced back on the kill with crucial blocked shots and held the score even through the end of the first period.

The tables turned on the Rampage in the second period as they began a 10 penalty night. Opening Texas' opportunities was rookie forward Tony Calderone, who broke up the ice on a breakaway before being hooked. He was awarded a penalty shot but was held off the board by Rampage netminder Jordan Binnington, who ended the night with 23 saves.

The Stars were unable to break through the San Antonio defense until the third period. Texas took the momentum 22 seconds into the final frame after a double minor penalty to Jordan Nolan for roughing. The team carried that pressure throughout the third period. Elgin Pearce would open the scoring at the eight minute mark of the third period. The forward broke down the left wing as Texas quickly moved the puck to center ice. Kale Kessy directed the puck over to him for a partial breakaway. Pearce buried the chance just inside the right post for the eventual game-winning goal.

Six minutes later, Nicholas Caamano put the Stars on the board again with a power play goal. Quick passing across the zone resulted in James Phelan having a clear shot from the left wing circle. He walked in and shot the puck right off the skate of Caamano who redirected it in, giving Texas a 2-0 lead.

Desrosiers held down the net for the rest of the game to earn a shutout in his 2018 preseason debut. The teams will meet again at 5 p.m. in Cedar Park, TX tomorrow night for a rematch.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.