Rampage Fall in Texas on Late Goal
September 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
CEDAR PARK, TX - Joel L'Esperance's goal with 34 seconds left in regulation was the difference maker at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday evening, as the San Antonio Rampage fell 4-3 to the Texas Stars to close the preseason schedule.
The Rampage overcame an early 2-0 deficit, and held a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but two goals from L'Esperance in the third period gave the Stars their second win of the exhibition schedule.
In the final minute of regulation, a delayed penalty against the Rampage allowed the Stars to put a sixth attacker on the ice. With the Stars pressuring, Nicholas Caamano found L'Esperance open in the high slot for a slap shot that beat goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to the glove side for the game-winning goal.
L'Esperance tied the score at 3-3 at 5:56 of the third period when he capitalized on his own rebound. L'Esperance was stopped on his initial shot by Fitzpatrick and then fell to the ice, jamming the puck over the goal line as he slid into the Rampage goaltender to draw Texas even.
The Rampage power play struck twice, with Austin Poganski netting San Antonio's first goal of the preseason with a power play deflection at 10:24 of the first period to make it 2-1 Stars. Bobby MacIntyre evened the score for the Rampage just 1:18 into the second period, wiring a power play wrist shot from the top of the left circle over goaltender Philippe Desrosiers' shoulder to tie the game 2-2.
Stephen Perfetto gave the Rampage their first lead at 3:14 of the third period with his first goal of the preseason. A hard rebound off the end-boards came to Ryan Olsen at the side of the net. Stars goaltender Tomas Sholl made the save on Olsen's attempt in close, but Perfetto buried the rebound to make it 3-2 San Antonio.
The Stars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 7:21 of the first period. Elgin Pearce opened the scoring with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 2:07 of the first, taking a feed from Colin Markison and moving in alone on goaltender Jordan Binnington for his second goal of the preseason. Adam Mascherin extended the Texas lead at 7:21 with a wrist shot from the left circle that deflected off a San Antonio stick and snuck under the crossbar.
Both goaltenders saw time in net for the Rampage. Binnington stopped 12 of 14 shots in 19:31 of work and Fitzpatrick stopped 21 of 23 shots across 39:49.
The Rampage penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4 after killing off nine of Texas' ten power plays on Friday night at the AT&T Center.
The regular season begins on Oct. 6 at the AT&T Center when the Rampage host the Grand Rapids Griffins. To purchase season tickets for the 2018-19 San Antonio Rampage campaign, contact a Rampage sales representative at 210-444-5554 or buy online at SARampage.com. The 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
RAMPAGE STATS:
Goals: Poganski (1); MacIntyre (1); Perfetto (1)
Jordan Binnington: 12 saves on 14 shots; Fitzpatrick: 21 saves on 23 shots
Power Play: 2-for-6
Penalty Kill: 4-for-4
THREE STARS
1) Joel L'Esperance - Texas
2) Elgin Pearce - Texas
3) Adam Mascherin - Texas
Images from this story
|
Nolan Stevens of the San Antonio Rampage controls the puck against the Texas Stars
