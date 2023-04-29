Late Game Rally Dooms Bisons Against Gwinnett

April 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - A five-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning helped the Gwinnett Stripers upend the Buffalo Bisons 9-6 on Saturday night at Coolray Field.

Gwinnett opened up an early 3-0 lead thanks to a Yolmer Sanchez three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. Sanchez's first long ball of the season came with two outs off of Luke Bard. It was also the first of four homers of the night for the home team.

The Bisons offense went to work in the top of the fourth inning against starter Jared Shuster. Wynton Bernard led off the frame with a solo home run in the first pitch of the at bat to make the score 3-1 in favor of Gwinnett.

Davis Schneider's second hit of the game was a ground rule double that scored Otto Lopez to bring Buffalo within a run. It was followed two batters later by a Cameron Eden two-run home run to give the Herd a 4-3 lead in the fourth. The home run was the second in as many days for Eden.

Buffalo would extend the lead to 6-3 thanks to back-to-back RBI base hits in the top of the seventh. Jordan Luplow cashed in his seventh RBI of the year to score Ernie Clement with a double, while Bernard drove in Luplow with an RBI single. The right fielder also stole his third base of the season but was left stranded in scoring position.

The Stripers trimmed the deficit by a run with a Luke Waddell RBI base hit in the bottom of the seventh. Braden Shewmake scored the run that brought Gwinnett within a pair, 6-4. They would follow up the offense with a trio of home runs in the last of the eighth to take the lead for good.

Josh Fuentes and Hendrik Clementina hit back-to-back homers to start the inning, while Nick Solak's three-run shot with no out in the frame gave the team a three-run advantage they would not relinquish.

Schneider finished the night with three hits, the same for Bernard and Spencer Horwitz. The Bisons first baseman had a pair of doubles and a single in the loss.

Buffalo will close out their season series with Gwinnett at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Casey Lawrence will make his second start of the series for the team.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.