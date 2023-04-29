Knights Drop Saturday's Game 20-1

April 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game five of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 20-1 on Saturday night at Truist Field.

Catcher Carlos Pérez launched a solo home run for the Knights, the team's lone run of the game. The home run, which came in the bottom of the fourth inning, was his team-leading fifth of the season. He had two hits. Left fielder Clint Frazier led the way with three hits.

Chicago White Sox infielders Tim Anderson and Hanser Alberto continued their rehab assignments. Anderson went 1-for-3 at the plate, while Alberto went 0-for-3.

Charlotte RHP Luke Farrell (0-1, 33.75) started Saturday's game and was charged with the loss. He allowed five runs on five hits over 1.1 innings pitched in his Charlotte. The Knights used a total of seven pitchers on the night and combined to allow 20 runs on 24 hits. The 24 hits set a new franchise record for hits in a game for the Tides.

For the Knights, the 20 runs allowed by the Knights tied a Truist Field record for most runs allowed in a game (April 19, 2016 vs. Norfolk).

The Knights will conclude the six-game homestand on Sunday against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles). The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. from Truist Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.