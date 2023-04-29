24 Hits for Tides Sets Franchise Record in Saturday Win

CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (18-7) defeated the Charlotte Knights (12-14), 20-1, on Saturday night at Truist Field. Norfolk set a franchise single game record with 24 hits in the blowout win. The Tides have clinched the series split and can clinch a 4-2 series win with a Sunday victory.

Two runs were scored off the bat by the Tides. Terrin Vavra knocked the first pitch of the game for a single, followed by a Connor Norby double down the line. Colton Cowser knocked both of them in on a double to make it 2-0, early.

The Tides continued their offensive success with eight runs scored in the second. Norby ripped an RBI double with one out to knock Charlotte starter Luke Farrell out of the game. Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run single. Later with the bases loaded, Lewin Díaz walked to get an RBI. Daz Cameron capped the inning with a grand slam to make it 10-0 after two innings.

Díaz added another home run in the fourth, a solo home run, to make it 11-0. Charlotte did break the shutout in the bottom-half, however, when Carlos Perez launched a solo home run himself.

Norfolk continiued to pile on with five runs in the fifth. Cowser knocked his second two-run double to the left field corner, then scored on a Westburg double. He traded spots with Josh Lester for another RBI double. Díaz would get his third RBI of the game by knocking in Lester on a single, making it 16-1.

Four more runs would score for Norfolk in the seventh. Vavra would knock a two-run double for what was his fifth hit of the night. Norby would knock an RBI and then Cowser scored on a balk to make it the final score of 20-1.

Lester led off the bottom of the eighth with a hit, the 24th of the night for the Tides that set the franchise record. The Tides look to carry the offense into tomorow. Norfolk will throw RHP Chris Vallimont (1-0, 2.45) while Charlotte has not announced a probable. First pitch at 1:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Daz-Manian Devil: Going 3-for-6 with two runs, a double and a grand slam was Daz Cameron...it was a season-high in hits and RBI, with the most recent three-hit game for him happening on September 17, 2022 with Toledo at Indianapolis, while he had a 2022 season-high four RBI on May 15, 2022 with Toledo at Louisville.

Holy Cowser: Extending his on-base streak to 20 games tonight was Colton Cowser, where he went 3-for-6 with two runs, two doubles, four RBI and a hit-by-pitch...he currently owns the longest on-base streak in the International League...in that span (since April 5), he's hitting .351 (26-for-74) with 25 runs, five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 RBI, 18 walks and a hit-by-pitch...Cowser leads the International League in runs (28)...his 28 runs in April is the most all-time in a calender month as an Orioles affiliate, topping Brett Wallace (May, 2014).

