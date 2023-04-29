Saints Lose on Walk-Off Homer in Bottom of 9th, 2-1 to Red Wings

ROCHESTER, NY - For the second consecutive game the St. Paul Saints pitching staff held down the Rochester Red Wings bats. For the second consecutive game, however, the Saints offense couldn't get anything going against Red Wings pitchers. In the end, the Saints lost on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field. The loss drops the Saints to 15-10.

With the game tied at one in the bottom of the ninth and one out, Jorge Alcala's 3-2 pitch to Kevin Plawecki was hit 411 feet over the left field for a walk-off home run. It was Plawecki's first home run of the season and just his ninth home run since 2019, a span of 226 games.

Randy Dobnak got the start for the Saints and was strong. He allowed one base runner in each of the first three innings, a leadoff single in the first, a two out single in the second, and a one out double in third, but left them all stranded.

The Red Wings got on the board first courtesy of a leadoff solo home run from Nomar Mazara in the fourth, his first of the season, making it 1-0. Dobnak went 4.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out one.

The Saints offense, meanwhile, got a one out double from Andrew Bechtold in the second and a two out double from Mark Contreras in third, but couldn't score. They wouldn't have another runner reach second until the seventh.

In the seventh, Chris Williams walked with two outs and that was followed by a single to left from Elliot Soto that put runners at first and second. Michael Helman, however, fouled out to the catcher Plawecki to end the inning.

In the eighth, the Saints knotted the game at one. With two outs Andrew Stevenson lined a single into center field. Ryan LaMarre then drilled an RBI double to left scoring Stevenson. LaMarre took third on a run down when obstruction was called. With the go ahead run at third, Bechtold grounded out to end the inning.

Kody Funderburk made his Triple-A debut and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out one.

The Saints, after going one-for-one in challenges on Friday night, were 0-3 on Saturday as Kyle Garlick and two defensive challenges by catcher Tony Wolters, were upheld.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series at Innovative Field on Sunday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.32) to the mound against Red Wings RHP Joan Adon (1-2, 4.68). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

